The new infrastructure at APIS IT streamlines the process of re-creating applications from a backup, providing data resilience for continuity of business and IT services. It enables cross-team collaboration, with different micro teams managing components of the environment and working together to achieve their business goals. APIS IT is also now benefitting from security by design for every containerized application that it deploys, from an infrastructure perspective. This allows APIS IT to consistently apply security policies across the entire OpenShift ecosystem, protecting it from ransomware and malware.

The greatest benefit for APIS IT is that IBM Spectrum Protect Plus only backs up the snapshot persistent volume without affecting the running persistent volume. As a result, it provides data resilience without interfering with the production workload.

“The resulting efficiency will allow APIS IT to run more diverse workloads in greater volumes. It will also allow APIS IT to migrate some of our customers’ legacy applications to newer, modern applications,” says Jasmin Strkonjic, Head of Distributed Systems at APIS IT. “All government entities, ministries and offices from local to larger are trying to digitize their work. Croatia is trying to make more digital platforms for our citizens—this environment will be instrumental in helping us achieve this.”

To further simplify the solution, all storage is managed from the OpenShift console. Adding databases is straightforward and takes only a few minutes.