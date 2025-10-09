With AI-powered observability, API Holdings—behind PharmEasy, Thyrocare and Retailio—enhances uptime, accelerates innovation and improves developer efficiency
API Holdings Limited (API), the parent company behind leading digital healthcare brands such as PharmEasy, Thyrocare and Retailio, plays a critical role in delivering healthcare services to millions of consumers and enterprises across India. As the organization scaled their operations and diversified their offerings, API’s application landscape, built on a dynamic microservices architecture, became increasingly complex.
Maintaining performance, availability and agility across this environment required deeper visibility, faster incident response and proactive management. To support business continuity and deliver seamless customer experiences, API needed an advanced observability solution that could monitor their end-to-end technology stack in real time and empower engineering teams to act swiftly and decisively.
To address these needs, API collaborated with IBM to implement IBM Instana® Observability—an AI-powered observability platform. API deployed IBM® Instana across their core businesses, gaining real-time, full-stack visibility into their distributed systems.
The platform’s easy-to-use interface, combined with automated alerting and rapid root cause analysis (RCA), transformed how API’s engineering teams manage system operations and incidents. Integrated seamlessly with existing collaboration and automation tools, Instana now functions as the organization’s central incident management command center—driving both reliability and agility.
This shift has enabled teams to focus on innovation while ensuring uninterrupted digital healthcare services for clients.
Since implementing Instana, API has reduced mean time to resolution (MTTR) for system issues by up to 30%, significantly enhancing application uptime and user experience. Development teams now have increased bandwidth to focus on building and launching new services faster, directly contributing to API’s business growth.
With observability now embedded into their operations, API has a scalable foundation to support their future expansion and evolving digital strategy. The collaboration with IBM has not only strengthened API’s operational resilience but also reinforced their ability to innovate confidently in the fast-paced digital healthcare sector.
API Holdings Limited (link resides outside of ibm.com), established in 2019, is India’s leading digital healthcare platform, operating a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses diverse healthcare needs. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as PharmEasy, Docon, Thyrocare, Retailio and Aknamed. Under these brands, API offers a range of services, including home delivery of prescription and over-the-counter medicines, teleconsultations and diagnostic tests. The company’s mission is to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable across India by integrating technology with healthcare services.
