API Holdings Limited (API), the parent company behind leading digital healthcare brands such as PharmEasy, Thyrocare and Retailio, plays a critical role in delivering healthcare services to millions of consumers and enterprises across India. As the organization scaled their operations and diversified their offerings, API’s application landscape, built on a dynamic microservices architecture, became increasingly complex.

Maintaining performance, availability and agility across this environment required deeper visibility, faster incident response and proactive management. To support business continuity and deliver seamless customer experiences, API needed an advanced observability solution that could monitor their end-to-end technology stack in real time and empower engineering teams to act swiftly and decisively.