“The media and entertainment industry has undergone a significant digital transformation, with viewers consuming content across different devices and platforms. Watsonx.data could allow us to easily access and analyze our expansive, distributed data to help extract actionable insights and maximize our resource utilization to deliver superior user experiences for viewers of AMC Networks’ curated, high-quality content.”
Vitaly Tsivin
EVP Business Intelligence
AMC Networks
AMC Networks (link resides outside of ibm.com) is the ultimate destination for mold breaking, genre defying, and premier storytelling. Operating in over 125 countries worldwide, the company is the global leader in targeted subscription streaming and home to iconic and fan-favorite brands across television, independent film, production, distribution, gaming, and publishing.
