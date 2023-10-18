“Organizations are increasingly adopting data lakehouse solutions to support their growing data needs, especially as we see an industry-wide shift toward AI solutions,” said Soo Lee, Director Worldwide Strategic Alliances at AWS. “Making watsonx.data available as a service in AWS Marketplace further supports our customers’ increasing needs around hybrid cloud—giving them greater flexibility to run their business processes wherever they are, while providing choice of a wide range of AWS services and IBM cloud native software attuned to their unique requirements.”
Soo Lee
Director of Worldwide Strategic Alliances
AWS
