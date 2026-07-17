Accelerating SaaS delivery with cloud infrastructure

Following its transformation, AgentLocator significantly improved deployment speed, operational efficiency and service reliability. Automated infrastructure provisioning reduced manual effort and minimized deployment risk, allowing teams to focus on innovation rather than maintenance.

The cloud-based architecture supports 80% faster infrastructure provisioning, 70% less manual administration effort, and 50% faster time to market for new features enabled by GitOps-driven CI/CD on IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service.

AgentLocator supports dynamic scaling across its platform, responds faster to market demands and delivers new capabilities more efficiently. With a scalable cloud foundation in place, AgentLocator is well positioned to support continued growth and evolving business requirements.