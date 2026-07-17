Accelerating SaaS delivery with cloud infrastructure

AgentLocator streamlines deployments and scales operations with IBM Cloud VPC
As AgentLocator expanded its SaaS platform for real estate professionals across North America, its manual deployment process became increasingly difficult to manage at scale. Releases required extensive coordination between development, QA, and DevOps teams, with deployments performed directly on IIS servers running on a traditional infrastructure model. This approach increased operational complexity, slowed feature delivery, and heightened the risk of deployment errors and service disruptions. Managing infrastructure at scale also consumed valuable resources that could have been focused on product innovation. To support continued growth and customer expectations, AgentLocator required an operating model that could reduce operational complexity, streamline infrastructure management and scale alongside the business.
AgentLocator partnered with IBM to transform its deployment approach and create a scalable cloud foundation for growth. By implementing IBM® Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) solutions, the company transitioned from manual IIS-based deployments to an automated, containerized, cloud-native environment. IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC delivered secure, isolated networking and enterprise-grade control, while IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service enabled the orchestration of containerized workloads using flexible cloud resources that could scale on demand. The new architecture enabled standardized environments, automated infrastructure provisioning, and consistent DevOps workflows across development, QA and operations teams. Multi-zone capabilities further improved application resilience and availability. With automation replacing manual processes, AgentLocator reduced operational complexity, minimized deployment risk, and established a reliable platform that supports faster releases as the business continues to grow.
Following its transformation, AgentLocator significantly improved deployment speed, operational efficiency and service reliability. Automated infrastructure provisioning reduced manual effort and minimized deployment risk, allowing teams to focus on innovation rather than maintenance.
The cloud-based architecture supports 80% faster infrastructure provisioning, 70% less manual administration effort, and 50% faster time to market for new features enabled by GitOps-driven CI/CD on IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service.
AgentLocator supports dynamic scaling across its platform, responds faster to market demands and delivers new capabilities more efficiently. With a scalable cloud foundation in place, AgentLocator is well positioned to support continued growth and evolving business requirements.
AgentLocator is a Canadian real estate technology company founded in 2011, with operations in Canada and Sarajevo. The company provides a SaaS platform for real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S., combining lead generation, CRM, automation and digital marketing capabilities. Its solutions help agents manage the full lead lifecycle, from prospect engagement through ongoing client relationship management.
IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) enables organizations to build secure, isolated cloud environments with flexible compute, storage and networking. With native network isolation, granular access controls and on-demand infrastructure provisioning, teams can deploy resources in minutes, scale dynamically and maintain consistent performance. Combined with high availability, integrated monitoring and seamless hybrid connectivity, IBM Cloud VPC provides a strong foundation for modernizing applications and supporting business growth.
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