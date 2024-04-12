AdVini has always worked with advanced technologies to develop its business. For years, the company has used SAP tools to manage the entire production chain, from cultivation and harvesting to winemaking and delivering the final products. Although firmly anchored in the company's organizational structure, the "on premise" model has gradually declined, inciting it to consider a move to the cloud. In fact, there are four main challenges that have led the IT department to look into this solution.



Company growth: AdVini's development through external growth operations requires the regular incorporation of new companies, new resources, new users... This requires technological investments, human resources and time.



“Physical" risks: the core IT system is located at the company's headquarters in Saint-Félix-de-Lodez. A wine-growing paradise, this site is nonetheless isolated, and the telecom and electrical infrastructures are not as robust as those in large cities.



The "cyber" risk: with new users and new companies being added, there is an increased risk of hacking. At the same time, hacking attempts affect a growing number of economic sectors, including the agricultural industry.



Finally, technological evolution: AdVini built its IS based on the SAP offering (ECC, HANA Database, Business Objects...). Installed on extremely powerful servers in 2013, these began to reach their limits due to the resources required by the volumes of data from 25 sites and 6 different production plants