The ADSI Mobile Device Management service, which supports iOS, Android, Windows Phone and BlackBerry smartphones and tablets, offers added visibility, control and security for both company-owned and “bring your own device” (BYOD) devices.

“A very important criterion for us was the flexibility to tailor whatever we selected to suit our needs as a business,” Adrian Spreadborough says. With MaaS360, ADSI has been able to shape the services they offer to fit their marketplace, including offering four levels of service to customers, two targeted at small businesses and two for enterprises, with price points to match. More important, all screens that users see are branded as an ADSI service, although customers know upfront that the service is “Powered by IBM"—a fact they appreciate.



ADSI offers customers its own bespoke reporting as a product feature, enabled by the MaaS360 API. Depending on the level of service selected, customers can get monthly, weekly or even daily reports detailing the amount of data consumed by each device and where that device has been. "By tracking the mobile data usage by phone, ADSI can issue alerts to users and owners alike when a user is approaching 70 percent, then 80 percent, then 100 percent of the pre-established data limit,” says Stuart Dawes, Product Specialist. “Owners can establish rules that prevent individuals from exceeding their limits, and the solution helps prevent unexpected bills for data overages at the end of the month.”



MaaS360 also provides visibility into and control over apps in use on the device. For example, explains Stuart Dawes, ADSI can tell an owner that an employee has installed Facebook and Netflix, two personal-use apps that could run up data consumption, and then at the customer’s discretion, remove or block the apps.



With the UEM capabilities provided by MaaS360, ADI customers can improve their mobile security posture. Device setup can include establishing a strong password, and the service supports data encryption. If a device is lost or stolen, ADSI can remotely wipe the device, helping protect business data. These features also help customers address GDPR requirements, and the service can offer proof of protection that can be used for compliance reporting.



Enterprise customers can also take advantage of a range of security features, including the IBM MaaS360 Container App that separates business and personal device use and provides protection for corporate email, mobile chat and enterprise apps. IBM MaaS360 Secure Browser controls access to websites and helps safeguard data. An additional enterprise service tier offers more advanced protection for companies whose end users need to access and use documents and apps on the corporate network.