AdriaCamps (link resides outside of ibm.com) helps people book accommodation or camping pitches at more than 250 campsites across Croatia and Italy. It offers several types of accommodation, including mobile homes, pitches and glamping tents, and a huge variety of facilities—from indoor pools to electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

To help customers choose sites with the appropriate accommodation and facilities, AdriaCamps maintains multiple databases and a large store of PDF brochures. Its customer support agents reference these when answering inquiries about the thousands of different options available. However, switching between information sources reduced the team’s productivity and responsiveness, and AdriaCamps set out to find a better approach.

Marko Bukovac, CTO at AdriaCamps, says, “As we looked to expand the business into new territories, we recognized that generative AI (gen AI) technology had the potential to help us respond more rapidly and accurately to incoming inquiries. As the first step, we looked for a partner to assist us in developing the best roadmap to AI. In particular, we wanted to be sure we understood the training data going into the system and the responses we could expect from it.”