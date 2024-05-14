ACCES engaged Newcomp for development assistance and AI support. With the requirements in hand, the ACCES and Newcomp team used an agile, iterative process to develop the virtual agent—ACCES staff contributed business knowledge and Newcomp provided technology expertise. Iterative development served the project well when the pandemic hit, since it necessitated considerable changes to workflows and AI dialogues to account for fully remote operations. “During the pandemic, we had to suspend in-person service delivery,” explains Dhiman. “As a result, we also had to make many adjustments to the AI development process.”

The solution is powered by IBM watsonx Assistant software, which provides the AI-powered conversational interface, and the IBM Watson® Discovery solution, an intelligent search and text analytics engine that retrieves unstructured content in response to user queries. Both AI services run on IBM Cloud®, which gives the development team a consolidated view of the services that power the agent—the current state of services along with a retrospective view of service utilization. This fosters discussions on how to improve and optimize the solution through AI innovation.

The developers also integrated the assistant with Salesforce. The integration automatically onboards user profiles into the CRM tool as leads for follow-up by ACCES’s staff.

After development was complete, ACCES named the agent VERA, an acronym for Virtual Employment and Resource Attendant. It is one of the first AI assistants to be deployed in the Canadian nonprofit employment services sector.

VERA addresses multiple areas of service, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without human intervention, including the following:

Answering FAQs for jobseekers, employers and volunteers

Referring users to specific ACCES programs and services

Facilitating registration of users into workshops and events that match their interests

Surfacing direct links to job-search resources such as resume templates, articles, videos and web content

Automating email flows to jobseekers

Supporting registered clients

Populating Salesforce CRM with user profiles for staff to pursue as leads

Residing on various web pages, VERA features seven conversation branches, understands more than 100 user intents and has more than 2,000 documents in the Watson Discovery repository. Custom versions of the solution pop up on each program page with quick links for information session registration or requesting a call-back from the program team. In this way, the solution aims to convert the virtual conversation around programs to a dialogue with a human agent.



“If users want to learn more about a particular program, and they go down that branch, they may be asked relevant questions about their language skills, experience level and so on,” says Aimee Holmes, Director of Digital Services at ACCES. Another branch helps users find programs that are right for them. Existing clients have their own branch, which may direct them to speak with their employment consultant, register for an event or schedule a callback. Finally, there’s a branch for employers interested in using ACCES’s services.

VERA also offers resources for light-touch users who may not want to register but need help with their job search. VERA can direct them to resume-writing tutorials, for example, or tips on acing a job interview. This type of material often concludes with, “If you want more details, call a counsellor so we can work with you individually.” It’s a virtuous circle that adds to ACCES Employment’s credibility.