To turn its transformation vision into reality, N Brown Group realized that it was not sufficient simply to introduce digital steps to replace existing processes; the company looked for true digital reinvention of the business.

David Giles says: “Our approach was to adopt best-in-class applications for digital, retail, finance, and merchandising. Oracle applications fit the bill perfectly; we knew it would enable us to bring our capabilities up to a more global industry standard.”



Rather than implement the Oracle solutions on-premises, the company began looking for a partner who could deliver the new applications as managed cloud services.



“We realized that cloud services were the best way to support our growth requirements and create a truly scalable, agile business platform. Cloud services in the overall marketplace are still maturing, so we needed a partner who recognized this and would grow and adapt with us. IBM offered a successful mix: an excellent range of cloud services, a true partnership that leveraged these evolving services, and a compelling commercial offer.



“IBM Cloud for Oracle Solutions provided us with a proven set of industry leading applications, on a platform-as-a-service model, which we knew would satisfy our requirements for performance, reliability and maintenance. IBM also delivered infrastructure-as-a-service on the IBM Cloud [formerly SoftLayer®], integrated with our existing legacy systems—giving us the benefits of the latest datacentre technology while enabling us to continue to gain value from our past investment.”



Working with IBM, N Brown Group took a phased approach to implementation. Initially, it implemented a new financial platform to integrate back-office processes using Oracle Fusion Finance and Oracle Fusion Procurement. The company engaged IBM Services to deliver this critical first stage of the project. IBM Services was responsible for all aspects of the design and build, data migration, and much of the testing, in addition to training employees to use the new platform.



The solution depends on IBM Cloud for Oracle Solutions, designed for enterprises running complex Oracle environments.



“We learned a lot from the first implementation phase,” continues David Giles, “Both technically and culturally. Equipped with that knowledge, we proceeded into more customer-impacting areas, deploying the enabling digital platform, and subsequently a merchandise planning application based on Oracle Retail Demand Forecasting. To begin with, we only launched the digital platform for a single European brand, yet it was so successful that we soon expanded it to cover multiple brands across the United Kingdom and United States.



“As you’d expect with such a game-changing program there were a number of complexities along the way, particularly as N Brown Group’s requirements were constantly evolving throughout the project. IBM came to the table with the right partnership attitude and integrated extremely well with our in-house specialists, so that together we could overcome any challenges that arose. IBM become a trusted decision-maker, helping us find the best route for our business.”