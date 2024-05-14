Part of the N Brown Group of home shopping retailers, JD Williams focuses on plus-size fashion and style, sold in a department-store format. Group revenues are around £818 million, generating operating profits of some £93 million. JD Williams employs 3,000 people, and is one of the flagship brands for N Brown.

While printed catalogues have formed the core of the business, the market has moved dramatically to online purchasing, particularly on mobiles and tablets. In the back office, JD Williams relied on multiple separate systems for finance, procurement and a host of business management tasks. In the days of paper catalogues these systems worked well and reliably, with well-practiced routines for collecting and analyzing sales, stock and related data.

As online sales grew, it became clear that the lack of back-office integration was a potential brake on JD Williams’ growth. Consumers purchasing via tablet and mobile phone tend to be younger than the company’s traditional customer base, and JD Williams wanted to maximize the opportunity to revitalize its brands to capture these new shoppers.

David Hilary, Programme Manager & Finance Transformation Manager, explains, “JD Williams is moving from a catalogue company to a modern multichannel company, and the business is focusing on its power brands. The strategic business transformation program, named ‘Fit for the Future’, aims to move the company to a truly ‘digital first’ mindset, based on innovation. We recognized that various elements of our supporting systems were technically and functionally holding the business back. At the group level we chose to migrate to an integrated, industry-standard core Finance & Procurement platform that could scale effectively and allow us to grow the fashion retail business itself, the consumer credit business, and help us meet regulatory requirements that we struggled to satisfy with the old systems.”

IBM® Services was contracted to deliver the first release of the program, Finance Transformation, designed to provide a back-office baseline which the enterprise program can use as a secure foundation for growth. IBM Services was responsible for all aspects of the design and build, and the majority of the testing of the solution (application and integration). IBM Services was also responsible for data migration and change management including training development and train the trainer.

Nicola Mead, Group Finance Systems & Effectiveness Manager, adds, “In particular, our finances were not integrated with anything else. We wanted common financial practices across the group, such as procure-to-pay and order-to-cash, which in turn implied using a standard chart of accounts. The group had chosen Oracle Retail Management System, and our task was to deploy Oracle Fusion Finance and Oracle Fusion Procurement in a Finance Transformation program as the key enablers for our retail transformation.”