Today, 1LINK has put its original vision into action—and that vision continues to evolve. “There is a constant push towards digitization now,” says Aslam, “especially this year, because of COVID. The good news is that we are prepared. That’s why we started in 2018—so that by the time we began to see the upside in transaction growth, we would be technologically ready.”

The time and cost savings for 1LINK customers driven through this solution is also a win. Khan estimates testing and onboarding on the API Connect platform takes two-to-three weeks, compared to two-to-three months with the legacy system.

As transactions that pass through the API management platform begin to ramp up, the overall outlook for the company is bright. In fact, the total transaction volume for the company more than doubled between 2019 and 2020—from 590 million to 1.4 billion—and the value of those transactions grew by 64% during that same period—from PKR 4.7 trillion to PKR 8.3 trillion.

Recently, 1LINK has been doing Open API road shows and is getting a lot of interest from the fintech community. “We have a very healthy pipeline in terms of new entities trying to connect to 1LINK,” says Aslam, “and we anticipate that more volume will come through the Open API platform when these entities actually go to market and launch their use cases.”

Going forward, the company plans to use the IBM API Connect solution to enable new integrations with additional industries and areas of government. It also is investigating ways to modernize its infrastructure—a transition that IBM API Connect is preconfigured to accommodate—as well as the possibility of incorporating artificial intelligence into its marketing systems.

“We are looking for a long-term relationship with IBM. The idea is to have secure, reliable systems and to be able to scale up to handle a large level of transactions—not just from ATMs, but from mobile apps, internet banking portals and e-commerce apps. We are looking at API Connect to help us do that,” says Khan. “We started off with 12 APIs. Today we have already crossed 30 APIs and expect possibly to have another 100 over the next two years.”