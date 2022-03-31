We process basic information about you, such as contact details and professional background information, as well as information that may assist us in presenting the best individuals for the most appropriate roles. The Hiring Team uses this information to assess your suitability for roles in IBM, present you as a prospective candidate to hiring managers, contact you for a suitable role, and verify your information.

Depending on the location of our search assignment and where legally permissible, we may ask you to voluntarily disclose your disability, ethnicity, gender and nationality, to help IBM with its Diversity and Inclusion programs.

In the later stages of the search, we use your information to conduct relevant pre-employment verification checks, communicate with you regarding the recruitment and selection process, and to conduct surveys. We may retain and use some aggregated information for research and benchmarking.

If you receive and accept an IBM offer of employment, personal data such as first name, middle name, last name, preferred name, IBM email address, IBM-generated employee Talent ID and IBM badge photo may be collected to provision onboarding deliverables.