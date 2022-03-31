HomeCareersESI Privacy Statement
IBM Executive Search & Integration + Leadership Hiring Team Privacy Statement
IBM Executive Search & Integration + Leadership Hiring Team Privacy Statement
Privacy Statement – effective as of 31 March 2022
Protecting your privacy is important to IBM. This statement summarizes our practices regarding the collection and use of your personal information within the context of IBM’s Executive Search & Integration + Leadership Hiring Team activities which may culminate in the entering into a contract with you, as it is in our legitimate interest to do so, and supplements the IBM Privacy Statement.
IBM Executive Search & Integration + Leadership Hiring Team (the Hiring Team) identifies, engages, assesses, and recruits top talent within our industry’s landscape and beyond. The Hiring Team collects, uses, and stores a variety of personal information necessary to provide such services.
The information we collect
If you are a potential candidate for one of our search assignments, we may collect your name, contact details, career history, education history, professional experience, CV, resume, interview notes, and contact history.
This information may be obtained directly from you, indirectly through publicly available sources, from referrals, professional networking profiles, and news reports. If, during the recruitment process, you complete an assessment, we may store the assessment results.
How and why we use the information we collect
We process basic information about you, such as contact details and professional background information, as well as information that may assist us in presenting the best individuals for the most appropriate roles. The Hiring Team uses this information to assess your suitability for roles in IBM, present you as a prospective candidate to hiring managers, contact you for a suitable role, and verify your information.
Depending on the location of our search assignment and where legally permissible, we may ask you to voluntarily disclose your disability, ethnicity, gender and nationality, to help IBM with its Diversity and Inclusion programs.
In the later stages of the search, we use your information to conduct relevant pre-employment verification checks, communicate with you regarding the recruitment and selection process, and to conduct surveys. We may retain and use some aggregated information for research and benchmarking.
If you receive and accept an IBM offer of employment, personal data such as first name, middle name, last name, preferred name, IBM email address, IBM-generated employee Talent ID and IBM badge photo may be collected to provision onboarding deliverables.
Who has access to your personal information
Your information will only be accessed by the Hiring Team, hiring managers, and human resources support staff. In some cases, and with your consent, we may disclose your personal information to an assessment vendor.
We are committed to only retaining data for as long as is necessary. Therefore, we will retain your personal information according to IBM’s relevant retention policy after which your personal information will be erased from IBM’s Recruitment tools.