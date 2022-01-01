Play a role in designing IBM®'s most foundational products and webpages by teaming up with designers and developers to combine art and technology.
Charles and Ray Eames teach us how the act of building delight into our work can push design into the realm of art.
Meet Alice, an Innovation Designer and learn how her Chinese culture has fueled her personal and career journey.
Learn to overcome challenges and create an outstanding UX research portfolio with these practical tips.
We aspire to make a lasting, positive impact on the world in business ethics, the environment, and the communities in which we work and live in.
We actively support initiatives like Call for Code that bring technology to communities in need. Working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux Foundation on open source projects, we're able to fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging, where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing, and celebrating plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Not only has IBM pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030, our IBMers have also committed to achieve a minimum of 40 hours of personal learning every year through our skills programs.
Aside from just aesthetics, working in visual design involves creating interfaces that optimize user experience and drive conversion
Design opportunities, expose problems, and study target users — including their needs and pain points — to determine the best insights.
Work on designing the entire customer journey, including aspects of branding, design, usability, and function.
Collaborate with clients directly on content design while driving outcomes that create both market impact and user impact.
Team up with talented graphic designers, creative copywriters, and some of the sharpest marketing minds out there on IBM’s brand identity.
Design for the bigger picture and create sustainable service solutions and optimal experiences for customers and service providers.