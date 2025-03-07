Empowering Diversity, Enabling Inclusion: Making a Difference at IBM

Nese is an Associate Consulting UX Designer based in Sydney, Australia, where her focus is creating products that are accessible and inclusive to all communities.

Nese has been working for IBM for less than a year and already has made a difference. In this blog, she shares how she contributed to their office’s transformation and the profound impact it had on fostering inclusivity, collaboration, and productivity.

My ten months at IBM iX have been an enlightening journey, allowing me to fully embrace my passion for inclusivity. As a UX Designer, I have had the privilege of witnessing the deep-rooted commitment and dedication IBM has for creating inclusive environments. Inspired by this ethos, I embarked on a transformative journey to redesign our office space.

I have a hearing impairment, I wear two Cochlear Implants, one on each ear, to help me navigate the world of sound. This unique experience has shaped my path, leading me to pursue studies in Design and Technology, with a specialization in Digital Innovation.