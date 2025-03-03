Becoming a designer at IBM

I grew up in Beijing, a city where ancient history and modern life come together. As a little kid, I would often imagine the stories of those who walked before me. But what about my story?

When I reflect on what shaped my journey to IBM, it takes me back in time to my childhood. My mom and I lived in a rather small apartment with 10 people: my grandma and grandpa, my aunt and her husband, my uncle, and his wife, along with all my cousins. We lived on the sixth floor of a building without an elevator, and I walked to school every day.

At school, we memorized long chapters of poems and practiced writing the same letters until we knew them by heart – in fact, I think that’s why I’ve worn glasses since a young age. School was hard for me, but nothing could have prepared me for what would happen next: moving across the world at just nine years old.