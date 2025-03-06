Self-Growth and Workplace Innovation Through Continuous Learning

With his belief in the power of learning, Thomas J. Watson Sr. instilled a passion for education that shapes its employees and culture to this day. During his long tenure as the leader of the company that would become IBM, Watson spearheaded a culture in which learning is not only supported and encouraged, but also celebrated and prioritized. Ever since, learning and continuous development is in the DNA of every IBMer.

We recently sat down with Ayan, GIC Learning Consultant: Strategic Planning and Execution, to discuss how continuous learning can create a powerful impact on both the individual and at the corporate levels.

Ayan is an award-winning author, educator, volunteer, TEDx speaker, and AI enthusiast. He is also a four-time Distinguished Toastmaster and Former District Champion of Table Topics and heads the Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS) in IBM India.

As an IT professional, he has won several international awards, including three Brandon Hall Awards, a Stevie Award, and 21 IBM Service Excellence Awards.

In this blog, Ayan shares his expertise on continuous learning, together with his advice on fostering a learning culture for innovation and growth.