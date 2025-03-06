SAP Consultant Skills 101: What it Takes to Succeed in the Role

IBM’s SAP experts help clients build and deliver a strategic business transformation plan that lowers costs, increases agility, and improves results. So, who are the experts driving the next generation of SAP consulting engagement?
While IBM has many, three SAP Consultants are sharing valuable advice on essential skills for success in SAP roles. They also explain how you can stay up to date with the latest SAP technology.
David recommends choosing one module of the expertise and focusing on it by acquiring a basic understanding of the technology through the SAP Learning Hub and online courses like, YouTube or Udemy. “Obtaining certifications can also help demonstrate the expertise to clients and the company,” said David.
Once you find a module that interests you, Paula explains what you should do next: “Start working with the system and play around, as you learn the most from practice. With time, get familiar with the overlapping modules to see the bigger picture.”
Watch this video to get an overview of SAP HANA, then learn about how enterprises deploy their SAP systems to the cloud.
Paula says one of her IBMer colleagues refers an SAP consultant job as an enterprise doctor. Why? When a consultant needs to fix a client issue, she says “You have to analyze the pains that companies have, their strategies, challenges, and then test and translate those needs into user-friendly software solutions.” To do this, she says you need to have strong problem-solving and analytical skills, be fond of working with technology, and be open to explore what is possible. According to Janina, “it is in the nature of an SAP Consultant to find solutions.” She states that if given a task, she will find a solution and thoroughly enjoy doing so.
One of the highly efficient techniques, which is used at IBM for problem-solving and project planning, is Design Thinking. You can expand your knowledge of Design Thinking by taking this free course.
Communication is vital to client collaboration. “Clients might be demanding, or you might feel pressure to deliver quality work quickly, but with the right attitude and communication, you will be able to succeed,” said Janina. David also mentions the importance of being agile and available to communicate with clients at their premises. He says, “it enables faster problem-solving by watching their workflow and internal processes. It also can be a great opportunity for networking and learning from people with more experience or different backgrounds.”
Take this free IBM course to learn more about the Agile methodology.
When it comes to building connections, there’s no doubt that networking could be beneficial throughout your career.
“If you’re just starting out and looking for advice, building a strong network is my top tip,” said Janina. “With so many functions and tools available, you’ll need help from a variety of people. Having a reliable network could make achieving your goals and finding new opportunities easier.”
Yes, you need them. When it comes to having documentation skills, Paula says, “Do not get frustrated if your first steps in SAP are just writing manuals or working on presentations. It might seem basic, but it’s important to know how to deliver good documentation that will be handed in.”
In addition, she says, “Customers are also focused on the content because these manuals mostly explain the standard processes to follow, so you can understand how they work.” She urges SAP consultants to find the balance between theory and hands-on practice that works best for them.
Paula says when you work as an SAP Consultant, you have to be eager to learn. She explains, “Technology is constantly changing, so you must stay current with the latest updates to be relevant.” Paula isn’t the only one practicing continuous learning. Janina is staying up to date, too. How? “Reading SAP blogs, notes, books and, of course, a lot of Googling and YouTube,” she said.
As for David, he recommends following technology companies on social media platforms, such as LinkedIn. His advice? “Attend seminars and webinars, subscribing to SAP newsletters, and participating in internal learning opportunities within your company. For example, at IBM Consulting, we have an open learning culture where people share their knowledge and expertise with others, which is a great way to stay informed and continually develop as an SAP consultant.”
To hear more about the great work our SAP Consultants do, check out these stories:
If you’re interested in a career as an SAP Consultant within IBM Consulting, visit our careers website to explore open positions in this field. If you don’t see any open roles that align with your skills and interests at the moment, you can also join our Consulting Talent Network to receive updates on career opportunities.