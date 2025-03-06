SAP Consultant Skills 101: What it Takes to Succeed in the Role

Paula says one of her IBMer colleagues refers an SAP consultant job as an enterprise doctor. Why? When a consultant needs to fix a client issue, she says “You have to analyze the pains that companies have, their strategies, challenges, and then test and translate those needs into user-friendly software solutions.” To do this, she says you need to have strong problem-solving and analytical skills, be fond of working with technology, and be open to explore what is possible. According to Janina, “it is in the nature of an SAP Consultant to find solutions.” She states that if given a task, she will find a solution and thoroughly enjoy doing so.

One of the highly efficient techniques, which is used at IBM for problem-solving and project planning, is Design Thinking. You can expand your knowledge of Design Thinking by taking this free course.