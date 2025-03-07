Paul’s Story: From Consultant to Service Line Leader with IBM

We recently caught up with Paul, Service Line Leader, and Finance & Supply Chain Transformation Leader at IBM’s Client Innovation Center in the Philippines. Paul, who began his journey at IBM as a consultant in the SAP practice, has had a remarkable career so far.
During our conversation, we quizzed him about his role at IBM. You’ll get a sneak peak into his professional journey, the impact of his team across various industries, and the reasons behind his fondness for working at IBM.
I’m currently part of the senior leadership team, serving as the Service Line Leader for the Application Management & Consulting group. I lead the overall Service Lines and Practices organization. Here we have our developers, consultants, and architects working on some of our top projects. I also lead the Finance & Supply Chain Service line, specializing in SAP, Oracle, and Maximo.
When I first joined IBM’s SAP practice in the Philippines, it was relatively small. But the practice has vastly grown, and we’re continuing to train and prepare for more demand each year. Initially, I was hired as an SAP Business Warehouse Consultant. I’ve focused on SAP throughout my career at IBM so far, having been offered endless opportunities to grow inside and outside this space. I choose to stay with IBM because the company aligns with my personal values and beliefs, and has supported me throughout my career.
In the past five years, companies like IBM have significantly impacted the world by helping clients with their digital transformations. The pandemic really accelerated the need to transform clients’ businesses. We’ve helped clients across various industries to evolve and grow and adapt to these global disruptions.
For example, IBM Philippines partnered with one of the largest local banks to drive its digital transformation agenda. We helped them create new revenue-generating opportunities for their business and modernized their existing engagement systems to drive productivity. Through this partnership, we improved customer experience. We enabled banking transactions remotely through their mobile phones rather than visiting branches in-person. This small change greatly impacted the industry and truly demonstrated the role companies like IBM play in transforming the world.
IBM’s SAP practice is renowned for its extensive IT expertise, accumulated through numerous successful implementations and maintenance projects. The company benefits from robust partnerships and alliances and strongly emphasizes its employees’ professional growth. IBM invests in training and certifications to support its team in staying ahead of the curve, as well as upskilling in the latest technologies, such as SAP S/4 HANA. Our proactive approach to learning really sets us apart as a world-class practice.
As a Service Line Leader, it’s my organization’s responsibility to ensure that our practitioners are enabled and upskilled in the latest and greatest technologies, skills, and certifications to deliver the best service to our clients. This includes mandating and investing in cloud certifications and requiring project managers to be certified in agile.
We also encourage product certifications for specific technologies such as SAP, Oracle, and Maximo. IBM has a culture that allows employees to take charge of their careers and access opportunities for growth. The company’s career framework, called Beehive, is simple to use and offers multiple paths for advancement in consulting, management, sales, and more. People managers are really supportive and align career goals with their employees. Alongside certifications, IBM provides opportunities for shadowing and stretching to gain new skills and experiences.
I advise focusing on becoming proficient in one skill or technology, such as SAP, Oracle, or Maximo. As you progress in your career, it’s important to have a clear idea of where you want to go, whether in sales, management, or other areas. It’s also important to specialize in technology.
In the SAP world, many clients are migrating from on-premises systems to cloud systems. So even if you don’t have the required skills now, it’s important that you’re willing to learn, be upskilled, and get certified to meet the market’s needs.
In the next few years, the demand for digital transformation will continue to be high, even post-pandemic. Technology is constantly changing, so it’s important to challenge yourself to learn the latest skills. IBM is a great place to do that, as they have a culture that supports learning and growth. We provide opportunities, enablement, training, certifications, and a clear learning path to help IBMers achieve their career goals.
Overall, it’s a great place to work due to its people, culture, and all the learning and work opportunities it offers. If you’re looking for a career in technology, IBM is the best place to be!
Read more about what a consultant actually does, the skills you need to become one and the career opportunities available for consultants.
If you’re interested in IBM Consulting and jobs in SAP, you can visit IBM’s careers website to learn more about the work people like Paul do and explore open positions in this field.
If you don’t see any open roles that align with your skills and interests at the moment, you can also join IBM’s Consulting Talent Network to receive updates on career opportunities.