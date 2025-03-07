Paul’s Story: From Consultant to Service Line Leader with IBM

I’m currently part of the senior leadership team, serving as the Service Line Leader for the Application Management & Consulting group. I lead the overall Service Lines and Practices organization. Here we have our developers, consultants, and architects working on some of our top projects. I also lead the Finance & Supply Chain Service line, specializing in SAP, Oracle, and Maximo.

When I first joined IBM’s SAP practice in the Philippines, it was relatively small. But the practice has vastly grown, and we’re continuing to train and prepare for more demand each year. Initially, I was hired as an SAP Business Warehouse Consultant. I’ve focused on SAP throughout my career at IBM so far, having been offered endless opportunities to grow inside and outside this space. I choose to stay with IBM because the company aligns with my personal values and beliefs, and has supported me throughout my career.