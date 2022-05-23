On this team, tech isn't all just about coding. You'll design and work with a wide range of technologies and skills—from networking and systems administration, to IT operations and automation.
From integrating cutting-edge hardware to collaborating with global open-source communities - meet the team focusing on continuous enhancements to the Linux kernel that support IBM’s evolving hardware.
Working at IBM® means putting technology to work for good. See what kind of projects our IBMers are working on.
IBM Z Xplore is a fun way to get hands-on experience across a variety of technologies.
We aspire to make a lasting, positive global impact on business ethics, the environment and the communities where we work and live in.
We actively support initiatives like Call for Code that bring technology to communities in need. Working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux® Foundation on open source projects, we're able to fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging, where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Not only has IBM pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030, our IBMers have also committed to achieve a minimum of 40 hours of personal learning every year through our skills programs.
Design, analyze and manage the biggest and most complex storage solutions for our clients to drive performance and reliability.
Apply your Linux/Unix and overall systems knowledge to manage our servers, while working with one of the most skilled open source teams.
Code, maintain and scale our mainframe technology, which is critical for servers and applications that require high resiliency and agility.
Be responsible for understanding, narrowing down and defining the scope of clients’ technical concerns.
Be in charge of combining software and systems engineering to build and run large-scale, massively distributed, fault-tolerant systems.
Apply your knowledge and experience to monitor and maintain large clients' IT infrastructures.