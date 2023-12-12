AI governance is the ability to monitor and manage AI activities within an organization. It includes processes and procedures to trace and document the origin of data and models deployed within the enterprise; as well as the techniques used to train, validate, and monitor the continuing accuracy of models. Effective AI governance delivers three main outcomes for enterprises:

Compliance. Helping to make sure that AI solutions and AI delivered decisions are consistent with industry accepted practices, regulatory standards, and legal requirements.

Trust . Enabling trust in AI delivered decisions by helping to ensure that AI models are explainable, and fair.

Efficiency. Improving speed-to-market and reducing AI development costs by standardizing and optimizing AI development and deployment practices.

Enterprises that do not adopt AI governance risk multiple negative consequences. The machine learning process is iterative and requires collaboration. Without good governance and documentation, data scientists or validators can't be sure of the lineage of a model's data or how the model was built. Leading to results can be challenging to reproduce. If administrators train a model using wrong or incomplete data–months of work could be destroyed.

Lack of AI governance can also result in significant penalties. Bank operators have been issued seven-figure fines for using biased models when determining loan eligibility. The EU plans to add AI regulations to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). GDPR infringements currently can “result in a fine of up to €20 million, or 4% of the firm's worldwide annual revenue from the preceding financial year, whichever amount is higher.”

Brand reputation is also at risk. One experiment used AI software to learn the speech patterns of young people on social media. Administrative officials removed the software quickly after internet trolls “taught” the tool to create racist, sexist, and anti-Semitic posts.

