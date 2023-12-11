A data lakehouse is a data platform, which merges the best aspects of data warehouses and data lakes into one data management solution.

IBM's Data Lakehouse and governance architecture for hybrid cloud environments are anchored on its watsonx.data platform. This platform enables enterprises to scale analytics and AI, providing a robust data store built on an open lakehouse architecture. The architecture amalgamates the performance and usability attributes of a data warehouse with the flexibility and scalability of a data lake, offering a balanced solution for data management and analytics tasks.