“More flexible configuration options and the introduction of IBM z/OS® 3.1 bring the innovation of the IBM z16 to even more enterprises. BMC AMI solutions are fully compatible with these changes, enabling organizations to harness the power of AI as they make change their competitive advantage.” – John McKenny, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation
“At Dynatrace, we are excited about the improved hybrid cloud use cases supported by IBM z/OS 3.1. The Dynatrace software intelligence platform combined with IBM z/OS 3.1 will allow companies to transform their business faster with observability, automation, and intelligence.” – Alexander Huetter, Product Management
“RES IT partners with IBM since 1994 and is proud to be part of both the IBM z/OS ecosystem (of which it has always been a promoter and supporter) ever since. The GA of z/OS 3.1 confirms the validity of our choice, at the service of the IT of large customers around the world.” – Marco Passerini, VP International Operations
“Wow, with the cost-effective support of Python, IBM Z definitely opens the era of an AI infused z/OS 3.1.” – Dr. Stephen Fedtke, CTO
“INTERCHIP's RealTime Defrag (RTD) provides storage management functions to optimize System Storage space usage which will benefit the z/OS 3.1 AI-infused operating system that is dependent on scalability and security.” – Alexander Buschmann, CTO
“IntelliMagic is delighted to support the innovations IBM introduces in z/OS 3.1 for more scalability and agility of the IBM Z platform. Our aim of helping our customers to achieve high levels of application service reliability at optimal cost is supported by IBM’s investments in the z/OS foundation." – Els Das, CEO
“Expanded usage of analytics and AI technologies are the top product requests from our z/OS customers. IBM z/OS 3.1 will allow us to more easily incorporate AI into our products and enable us to take advantage of the ever-expanding cloud enabled technologies that IBM is providing. We are looking forward to working with our customers and IBM to bring new Z based products and services to market.” – Steve Carrillo, VP of Support
“Unlock the full potential of your data with FLAM on z/OSv3r1! Enjoy seamless integration into existing processes with our element, byte, and record APIs. Benefit from enhanced efficiency and security with compression, and encryption, easily complying with various security standards. Plus, our unique feature of searching and retrieving items within encrypted and compressed data sets FLAM apart from the competition. Secure your data and elevate your business with FLAM on z/OSv3r1.” – Falk Reichbott, CTO
“Bloombase is excited with the launch of IBM z/OS V3R1. Bloombase and IBM have a longstanding partnership being driven by enterprise adoption of hybrid-cloud and their need to secure their crown-jewel data – from the IBM Z platform, to hyper-converged, composable infrastructures, and beyond.” – Sean Xiang, CEO
“Alebra Technologies is always excited about the opportunity to run our software solutions on newer IBM releases. We take every opportunity to incorporate and exploit the features the new OS has to offer. In collaboration with IBM advances, this keeps our joint offering at the forefront of innovation and customer value.” – Bill Yeager, CTO, Alebra Technologies, Inc.
“IBM z/OS 3.1’s direction and tech stack dovetails beautifully with the new solutions PKWARE continues to develop. From an AI infused framework and NoSQL interfaces to hybrid cloud advancements, PKWARE is excited to showcase the exceptional capabilities that z/OS 3.1 was designed to perform.” – Jason Dobbs, Chief Technology Officer
“IBM’s z/OS 3.1 catapults businesses into a new era of technology, harnessing the strength of existing z/OS applications such as Tone’s JES Spool, Host Output and System management solutions, while adding key operating system intelligence, security and resilience capabilities that will best serve the world’s most critical workloads far into the future.” – Shirley Balarezo, President
“NewEra Software eagerly awaits the availability of z/OS V3R1. NewEra will provide same-day support for z/OS V3R1 as it has for every new release of z/OS. The enhancements IBM will deliver makes z/OS the right choice for organizations dependent on unparalleled uptime, reliability and securability, just as NewEra Software’s Integrity Controls Environment (ICE) helps its customers create and maintain a highly available, safer and more secure environment for their business applications. – Jerry Seefeldt, Director of Strategic Partnerships
“ibi customers using FOCUS and WebFOCUS products choose the IBM Z platform due to the superior innovative software and hardware that IBM continues to deliver. With each new z/OS version ibi customers gain the benefits of certification for older releases -protecting significant business investments. And they also gain the integration of powerful new technology in new WebFOCUS and FOCUS releases. We have been working with IBM customers developing and deploying mission critical applications for over 45 years - and we look forward to continued success with the new z/OS 3.1 release this Fall.” – Vijay Raman, Vice President, Products and Technology
“For over thirty years, ColeSoft has supported thousands of senior (and junior) software engineers as they debug complex applications at the lowest levels of z/OS. Colesoft proudly carries on this tradition with IBM's latest offering: z/OS 3.1.” – Calin Cole, President
“The z/OS 3.1 operating system shows the continued evolution from the MVS operating system of years ago to the operating system that meets and exceeds the needs of their customers and users. I am glad to be a part of the latest advancement of IBM z/OS 3.1 operating system technology.” – Bob Biggs, Expert Systems Engineer
“Informatica is delighted to continue to support its IBM Z customers by enabling Informatica’s industry leading mainframe data integration products, PowerExchange & Cloud Mass Ingestion for Databases, to operate in the highly secure IBM z/OS 3.1 environment.” – Philip Line, Senior Director, Product Management
“21CS is excited to partner with IBM bringing their strategy to life for infusion of AI, enhanced resiliency, and simplified management of the operating environment for their clients with z/OS 3.1. z/OS is the standard for innovative computing, and 21CS is proud to offer day one support for this new version.” – Nick Pachnos, CEO
“The storage management experts at DTS Software are pleased to announce same-day support of IBM's newest operating system release, z/OS V3R1. The DTS suite, including the flagship products ACC Monarch and Space Recovery System (SRS) are enhanced to take advantage of the new features and opportunities provided by z/OS V3R1 and we look forward to our continuing partnership with IBM to provide world-class products that enhance the z/OS environment and meet customers mission-critical needs.” – Jerry Spencer, Mainframe System Engineer
“The DataVantage family of products (DataVantage IMS release 7.1 and 7.2, DataVantage Db2 release 12.2, DataVantage DME(tm) release 2.2) are all ready to run on z/OS 3.1 and continue to support the growing need for AI.” – Dave Simpson, Mainframe Product Manager
“With this major z/OS release IBM is again moving the boundaries of the mainframe and the hybrid cloud. z/OS 3.1 will provide customers with new AI, cloud, container and development capabilities that will enable Beta Systems customers to enhance their use of the mainframe through our products in the future.” –Boris Kemp, Director, Partner Management
“Software AG is proud to support IBM z/OS 3.1 and provide our mutual customers with resilient and secure environments to run critical applications built on Adabas & Natural. The swift adoption of the z/OS 3.1 enhancements further solidifies Software AG’s dedication to ensuring our Adabas & Natural customers are future ready, now.” – Arno Theiss, General Manager, Adabas & Natural, Software AG
“Our versatile ZETALY software suite is designed for seamless deployment in any environment. It leverages the power of z/OS 3.1, incorporating the zOS Container Extension feature to initiate ZETALY applications as dockers. This capability enables mainframe administrators to maintain consistent infrastructure management practices, whether they are working with traditional Z apps or exploring new technologies such as ZETALY that rely on Z resources.” – Redwene Haddou, CTO
“Xerox Corporation continues to support IBM Z customers by enabling Xerox's industry leading mainframe print products to operate in the highly secure IBM z/OS 3.1 environment.” – Mike Kirby, VP Workplace Solutions Engineering
“z/OS 3.1 is not just a new release, it's a whole new version that marks the beginning of an important AI-infused journey for IBM's flagship business platform. What an exciting time to be an IBM Z mainframer!” – Ed Jaffe, CTO
“PerfTechPro zAnalytics® - assists managing IBM’s zSystems platform costs, supports new enhancements for Cloud Computing, AI, Security and hardware that enforce the scalability, availability, network efficiency, and general simplification of the operating system. This CPM solution, PerfTechPro zAnalytics, offers cost effective software which allows customers to take full advantage of z/OS V3.1.” – Bill Hart, Vice President
“The release of IBM’s V3R1 is awaited with excitement by GFS Software. Our solutions will be fully supported by z/OS 3.1 from day one, and our clients can continue to count on our commitment to providing efficient management, quality and security control of critical information stored on Z.” – Pedro Figueiroa, Director of International Contracts
“Dino Software is proud to continue our standard of day-1 support for new z/OS releases, and we look forward to further leveraging IBM functionality to develop innovative solutions for zStorage, ICF catalogs, and I/O optimization which includes management, analysis, protection, and repair of technologically advanced mainframe environments. Dino’s flagship product, T-REX for ICF catalog management, will same day launch its new release including functionality adapted for the new z/OS 3.1. Our other enterprise products, Universal Data Manager for enterprise zstorage mgmt., VELOCI-Raptor for VSAM dynamic batch buffering and others will be ready to deliver even greater performance and assurance of business continuity and resiliency for our mutual customers in tandem with z/OS 3.1.” – Murray Kruger, CEO
“The IBM®’s zOS® 3.1 AI-infused operating system provides more intelligence and innovation necessary for the future of critical workloads. UNICOM’s solutions will take advantage of this new operating system release and accelerate software deployment, modernize the customer and employee experience, and exploit new technology for competitive advantage. The zSystems™ platform allows clients to retain their existing IT infrastructure investment, while providing the flexibility to run, build, manage and modernize workloads on their choice of architecture. All of these are critical to a successful digital transformation journey and embracing competitive necessity of this core computing platform.” – Larry Lawler, Chief Technology Officer
“We are thrilled to embrace the official release of z/OS 3.1, reinforcing IBM Z as the premier platform for future-proofing businesses. At Sopra Banking, we are committed to empowering clients with resilient, secure, and modern solutions, leveraging z/OS 3.1's enhanced capabilities for unparalleled performance and efficiency. Together, we embark on a journey of innovation in banking technology.” – Guillaume Ventre, Architecture and Engineering, Mainframe Division
“I’m blown away by the innovation IBM hardware developers have demonstrated with the Telum chip in the IBM z16. The new communication fabric and cache restructure are masterful works of engineering art.” – Edward Jaffe, CTO
“Great to see how IBM keeps the mainframe platform vital, strong and attractive for large-scale businesses. The combination of z16 and AI is pure innovation.” – Dr. Stephen Fedtke, CTO
“The IBM z16 innovations expand the horizon for today’s businesses, providing a flexible foundation to build next-gen environments, as well as an enhanced platform to leverage existing core technologies, such as Tone’s JES management, STEPLIB and ISPF management, and Host Output Management solutions.” – Shirley Balarezo, President
“PerfTechPro zAnalytics® is excited to announce first day support of the new IBM z16 providing assistance managing Hybrid Cloud infrastructure costs while supporting innovation in Hybrid environments. zAnalytics offers cost effective solutions which allow customers to take full advantage of IBM Z.” – William P Hart, Vice President
“ZETALY takes advantage of z16 capabilities by running our ZETALY Suite on IFL engines on Linux on Z and utilizing zIIP engines on z/OS by containerizing our Suite to run in zCX. By leveraging the new IBM z16 and its many benefits, this allows us to help our customers accelerate their modernization journey with IT Observability." – Redwene Haddou, CTO
“Bloombase is excited with the announcement of the new IBM z16. Bloombase and IBM have a longstanding partnership being driven by enterprise adoption of hybrid-cloud and their need to secure their crown-jewel data – from the IBM Z platform, multi-cloud, hyper-converged, composable infrastructures, and beyond.” – Sean Xiang, CEO
“The introduction of on-chip acceleration for AI with the new IBM Telum processor in the next generation of IBM Z, is a critical step forward for our mutual customers. It brings AI directly where it’s needed most – the low latency, high volume workloads that drive the majority of the world’s transactional economy. Keeping the system of record data on Z offers security and latency advantages and the IBM Telum processor will help our joint customers exploit those advantages by embedding AI for insights and risk mitigation directly into Z workloads. With over 30 years of strategic partnership with IBM, Rocket Software has deep technical and domain expertise to offer innovative solutions for IBM Z and is moving forward with IBM and our mutual customers to exploit these profound new capabilities”. – Jeff Cherrington, VP Product Management, and Tim Willging, VP of Engineering and Distinguished Engineer
“IBM z16 offers a new, state-of-the-art IBM Telum processor with multiple advancements including increased performance, novel chip packaging, caching architecture, and cutting edge on-chip AI acceleration for high-speed inferencing. Capgemini is very excited to partner with IBM on its journey to take advantage of these innovations. Telum adds a dedicated on-chip AI accelerator that brings consistent low AI latency, expediting fraud detection during real time trades and transactions. Telum encrypts main memory for increased security in trusted execution environments, making it an excellent choice for handling sensitive data in hybrid cloud architectures. It also increases the already amazing IBM Z availability via a redesigned memory interface capable of tolerating complete channel or DIMM failures, which can transparently recover data without impacting response time. The IBM z16 will be positioned for Quantum Safe Computing via a new Crypto Express card with APIs to modernize existing applications as well as build new ones leveraging quantum safe cryptographic algorithms... Capgemini looks forward to leveraging the exciting new technologies of this next generation of the IBM Z platform.” – Ronnie Maffa, Vice President – Head of Engineering, Americas and APAC, Capgemini Engineering
“The increased performance of the RoCE and OSA adapters in IBM z16, coupled with Alebra’s Parallel Data Mover (PDM) running in zIIP engines provide great value and unparalleled throughput for customers who need to either access data cross-platform or copy data between platforms. Quantum-Safe Cryptography on IBM z16 provides enhanced security for key exchange by our product. Flex Capacity on IBM z16 coupled with PDM’s VIPA support provides customers fast and cost-effective solutions for disaster recovery. As we deliver public and hybrid cloud connections to all types of data on IBM Z, Red Hat OpenShift Containers provide additional opportunities for the integration of IBM Z and the cloud. We are pleased with the significant improvements to our IBM Z offerings afforded by the IBM z16 announcement.” – Bill Yeager, CTO, Alebra Technologies, Inc.
“INTERCHIP's RealTime Defrag is looking forward to optimizing the System Storage space usage 24x7 with IBM z16. The combination of RealTime Defrag and IBM z16 is a powerful combination to advance the IBM Z Ecosystem that is dependent on scalability, availability, and security.” – Alexander Buschmann, CTO
“We anticipate that the new IBM z16 is going to be a game changer, not only for IBM but for PKWARE as well. It reinforces PKWARE’s commitment to the crypto-conscious platform. With the extensive set of modernization tools and infrastructure, PKWARE expects to rapidly grow and accelerate our cybersecurity offerings. In fact, PKWARE’s cybersecurity platform and tools are poised to take advantage of the modernized development infrastructure available in the new IBM z16 that makes coding, testing, and deploying our solution on-prem, in the cloud, or in a hybrid cloud environment an easy and pliable task. Our engineers are going to be doing things that we have only dreamed about in the past, and we couldn’t be more excited about.” – Jason Dobbs, Chief Technology Officer
“The IBM z16 and Dell Technologies PowerMax and DLm storage together deliver performance, security, and flexibility to satisfy the most demanding mainframe environments. Customers can continue to count on our 30-year partnership for mutual compatibility, support and commitment to storage innovation.” – Robert Decrescenzo, SVP Product Development Engineering
“NewEra Software believes that IBM z16 is a must-have platform for clients who want to accelerate digital transformation in a hybrid environment. The new features and capabilities of IBM z16 will help organizations succeed in their modernization efforts and enables our customers for simultaneous deployment.” – Gordon Daniel, Director of Software Development
“The IBM z16 increases the interoperability between monolithic systems and distributed service-oriented solutions and unifies this on a conductive platform. As the link between these worlds, we benefit greatly from the new features of IBM z16 and will make them available to customers via our software.” – Falk Reichbott, CTO
“The IBM z16 represents the next chapter in AI, security and innovation of the IBM Z platform. DataVantage® for IMS, DataVantage for Db2 and DataVantage DME all fully support the IBM z16 processor at GA time.” – Dave Simpson, Mainframe Product Manager
“The IBM z16 provides the encryption features and faster crypto processing required by today's customers.” – Don Mais, CTO
“IBM’s z16 adds numerous enhancements to keep the z platform at the forefront of high-performance secure computing. Action Software International looks forward to maximizing manageability and auditability of z/OS on IBM z16 with its leading-edge systems management products eventACTION and ussACTION.” – Peter Sharma, VP Marketing
“Duke Software is excited to support IBM z16, which will help drive additional flexibility of Open Source capabilities. Especially Zowe, which is a great tool to accelerate your journey to modernization on the IBM Z platform . z/XPF’s current install process requires z/OS specific skills. By integrating our install with Zowe, we will be able to eliminate that requirement. It is definitely a win-win situation.” – Dave Day, Owner
“Many of our largest customers rely on the IBM Z Platform to run their critical business applications. As an IBM partner, we are privileged to work with IBM to enhance our products to support our customers as they take advantage of the new features available of IBM z16. Updates related to security and availability are crucial as we work with our clients to drive their business growth in an ever-changing world” – Steve Carrillo, VP of Support
“Informatica is excited to support our IBM Z customers on this significant IBM z16release. Our customers rely on the latest IBM Z technology for operational business critical systems and on Informatica to help integrate their data using Informatica’s “Intelligent Data Management Cloud”. – Philip Line, Director, Product Management
“IntelliMagic is delighted to support the innovations of IBM z16 in IntelliMagic Vision. The new integrated AI Accelerator and additional processor capacity in IBM z16 will take our mutual customers to the next level. IntelliMagic and IBM will continue to work together to deliver innovative solutions for the IBM Z platform”. – Els Das, CEO
“With IBM’s modern Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Crawford Technologies and IBM provide our clients with a secure, dependable, and scalable transaction processing platform to manage mission-critical customer communications and workloads. Crawford Technologies looks forward to continuing our partnership with IBM and delivering to our customer the world's fastest and most accurate, document transformation, post composition and output management solutions for today’s digital economy”. – Ernie Crawford, CEO
“With the introduction of IBM z16, IBM continues to make good on their commitment that the platform plays a crucial role in enterprise computing and is a key component in their Hybrid Cloud strategy. The announcement of the Telum processor for IBM z16 is a significant innovation to enable AI on-platform - close to the data - for true real-time insights”. – Lisa Klemens, VP of Business Development
“The demand for hybrid cloud is expanding rapidly as organizations prioritize the security and containerization of their cloud modernization strategy. Through containerization, they are able to accelerate their hybrid cloud journey while ensuring essential features like portability, pre-enabled security, and high availability. FUJITSU Enterprise Postgres and IBM Z continue to collaborate and deliver a true, secure hybrid cloud with Fujitsu’s security features including Transparent Data Encryption and Data Masking combining with the new capabilities of IBM z16 to enable the IBM Z Ecosystem to leverage the latest technologies.” – Niki Kennedy, Senior Director, Data Management
“BMC is pleased with IBM’s continued commitment to improving and evolving the Z Series to meet the ever-changing needs of enterprise customers. IBM’s z16 will provide embedded AI for real-time fraud detection and prevention, increased performance, unmatched resiliency, and more. BMC AMI and BMC Compuware solutions will work seamlessly with IBM z16 to help customers power their digital business securely, agilely, and cost-effectively.” – April Hickel, Vice President, BMC Product Management
“With z16, Sine Nomine Associates is looking forward to helping customers find new ways to exploit the AI built into these systems along with the power of Quantum as a specialty service in a new Hybrid Compute model that will continue to advance this cutting edge technology. ” – Kurt Acker, Principal IT Architect
“FICO is excited to work with IBM on future projects that involve the new generation for the hybrid cloud environment and all available opportunities that IBM z16 has to offer the computing community. ” – Ernestine McDaniel, GTS Server Systems Sr. Manager
“zNEXT is a next level platform for the exploitation of hybrid cloud. In combination with Broadcom’s software solutions, clients can capitalize on opportunities to advance AI, cybersecurity, and application development with the platform. ” – Joe Doria, Chief Marketing Officer
“Software AG is excited about IBM’s investment in security, resiliency, AI and the hybrid cloud with IBM z16. Adding innovations like pervasive encryption into our product portfolio, ensures our Adabas & Natural customers continue to benefit from the highest standards of security in the market.” – Arno Theiss, General Manager, Adabas & Natural and Mainframe Solutions
“Watson & Walker is very excited about the latest IBM z16. We are living in a data-intensive world, and the new CPC cache design will help Z customers churn through even larger volumes of data more efficiently than ever. The enhanced memory efficiency is also a perfect match for the new AI accelerator, offering unmatched capabilities for data-hungry applications. From the infrastructure perspective, the new AI enhancements will enable the latest AIOps products to deliver functions and efficiencies that will cement z/OS’ position as the industry’s flagship operating system.” – Frank Kyne, President
“UNICOM’s digital transformation solutions, powered by IBM Z, deliver the performance and resiliency enterprises demand. The IBM z16 offers best-in-industry cryptographic services, on-chip accelerators to power AI and, when fully loaded, it can run 3.5 million Docker containers: that’s impressive!” – Larry Lawler, Chief Technology Officer
“Beta Systems welcomes the new IBM z16 with its new abilities for hybrid cloud and mainframe computing. We are excited to support IBM z16 with our software products and help our customers to open this next chapter of secure, scalable, high performance enterprise computing with the IBM Z system.” – Boris Kemp, Director Product Strategy, Beta Systems DCI Software AG
“...HCL and IBM collaborate closely to design product roadmaps and capabilities that bring out the best of the Z Platform and delight mainframe practitioners. HCL and IBM's continued focus, investment and advancement of the Z Platform provides a productive path forward to clients who are looking to modernize their investments toward hybrid models and innovative user experiences that will assist inspire the new generation of mainframe users. We are excited about the new capabilities about IBM z16 and look forward to support our joint customers.” – Jennifer Bean, Global Director, Mainframe Portfolio, HCL Software
“The combined power of Zafin’s Product and Pricing Lifecycle Management and the IBM z16 deliver end-to-end analytics and AI capabilities that enable real-time pricing, alerts, and a customer 360 view at scale through a composable architecture that allows banks to accelerate innovation, optimize pricing, billing & related functions, and create new value for every customer interaction – no transaction is left behind.” – Venkataraman Balasubramanian, Zafin EVP and Chief Technology Officer
