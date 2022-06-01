IBM security vulnerability management

IBM PSIRT is the centralized process for reporting potential IBM security and AI vulnerabilities. IBM Secure Engineering practices were designed to help IBM act in a timely fashion on reported issues affecting products or solutions. To protect customers, IBM does not disclose or confirm vulnerabilities until an analysis is complete, and fixes or mitigations are issued.

A global team manages the investigation of vulnerability information related to all IBM products and websites. With the product teams, they identify appropriate responses, ensuring communication between all involved parties. The PSIRT process is risk-based and influenced by the FIRST framework: Discovery, Triage, Remediation, Disclosure.