Access Control Policy

Establish an Access Control Policy for every application or system that describes how to manage risks from user account management, access enforcement and monitoring, separation of duties, and remote access.

User Access Management

Assign access rights based on a business need-to-know basis. Privileged access should be assigned carefully and with the least amount of privilege required. Revoke rights when there is no longer a business need for the employee or contractor to have the access.

Application and System Access Control

Use secure logon procedures to control access to applications and systems, including multi-factor authentication.