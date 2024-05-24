What is operational risk?

It is one of the key types of risk that businesses and organizations face, alongside strategic risk, credit risk and market risk. Operational risk management (ORM) involves identifying, assessing and mitigating these risks to reduce the likelihood and impact of potential losses.

These are just a few examples of operational risks that can blindside a business if it is unprepared to manage such risks:

A small business faces a cash flow crisis because of delayed payments from key customers, leading to difficulties in meeting payroll and operational expenses.

A fast-food chain faces a public relations crisis after a viral video shows unsanitary conditions in one of its restaurants, leading to a drop in customer trust and sales.

A software company faces a lawsuit over intellectual property infringement, leading to legal costs, potential damages and a halt in product development.

Every company faces many kinds of operational risks, ranging from those largely within the organization’s control, such as the risk of failing to comply with regulations, to factors that are completely outside the company’s ability to even predict, like an unanticipated pandemic outbreak.

As operations grow in complexity, for example, involving many types of operations across many systems and countries, the organization’s exposure to risk increases, making it more likely that some sort of operational failure will occur and impact the organization’s reputation or bottom line.