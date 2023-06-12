What is Garbage Collection in Java?

There are two main types of Garbage Collection algorithms in Java: Full Garbage Collection and Incremental Garbage Collection.

Full or Major Garbage Collection

Full garbage collection is a process in which a garbage collector (a part of a programming language's runtime system) searches through all of the memory that is used by a program and compiles any objects that are no longer being used by the program. These objects are then marked as garbage and are eligible for removal from memory.

Full garbage collection is typically performed by the runtime system of a programming language that uses automatic memory management, such as Java or Python. During the process, the garbage collector pauses the program's execution to perform the search for garbage objects, which can result in a temporary slowdown in the program's performance.

Full garbage collection is usually triggered when the amount of memory that is used by a program reaches a certain threshold or when the program requests a new block of memory, and there is not enough free memory available. The goal of full garbage collection is to reclaim memory that isn’t needed by the program, making it available for use by other parts of the program or by other programs running on the same machine.



Incremental or Minor Garbage Collection

Incremental garbage collection is a type of memory management technique that is used by programming languages and runtime environments to automatically reclaim memory that is no longer needed by a program. It does so by identifying objects in memory that aren’t being used, and freeing up the memory they occupy so that it can be reused by other parts of the program.

In incremental garbage collection, the garbage collector periodically scans the program's memory for unreachable objects in the young generation's heap memory. Instead of stopping the program's execution during this scanning process, the garbage collector divides the scanning process into small, manageable pieces called "increments". During each increment, the garbage collector scans a portion of the program's memory, identifying any objects that are not needed and marking them as available for reuse.



By using increments, the garbage collector can reclaim memory in small chunks, without interrupting the program's execution for an extended period. This helps to ensure that the program remains responsive and doesn't experience significant pauses or delays as a result of the garbage collection process.



However, incremental garbage collection can be less efficient than other types of garbage collection techniques, such as mark-and-sweep or generational garbage collection, because it requires more frequent scans of the program's memory. Additionally, the use of increments can introduce some overhead into the program's execution, as the garbage collector needs to maintain state information between each increment.

