What is fleet maintenance?

Today, advanced fleet management software and metrics have significantly simplified fleet maintenance management. The right software streamlines workflows by using artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies to assess the state of any fleet vehicle better and ensure the most uptime for any particular vehicle.

Cycle counting

A method of inventory management that divides up the number of items or assets counted daily so all items can be counted by an identified deadline (for example, ten items a day from a list of 500 over 50 days). This enables organizations to maintain a comprehensive view of all the components instrumental to any specific vehicle without undertaking a costly weekly inspection of every specific asset.

Fuel tank management notifications

The right fleet management software automates fleet vehicle consumption of fuel while assessing the existing storage of fuel limiting unnecessary refueling and avoiding the likelihood of vehicles running out of fuel.

Life cycle costing

This financial tool helps companies understand the bottom line cost of an item, from initial purchase and maintenance to retirement.

Motor pool management

A 360°-view of your entire fleet helps you understand vehicles on hand, their current status, and which ones are out for either delivery or service so that you can make the right approvals.

Work orders

Organizations need to have a complete vantage of preventive maintenance schedules, which include requested maintenance tasks, by whom and when. This enables them to better assess how many vehicles will be operational and how long it will take for the ones in service to get fixed. It also creates a better opportunity to manage the human capital responsible for fixing the fleet. It can also track minor, but important things like oil changes and small corrective fixes to keep the fleet vehicle running smoothly.

Fleet tracking

Fleet providers must have real-time information on where their vehicles are on the road. Fleet tracking uses telematics to enable fleet operators to track the location, status and activity of a fleet of vehicles. This is often achieved through GPS tracking devices installed in each vehicle that transmit data to centralized software.

Software updates

The rise of electronic vehicles means that fleet operators will need to have a comprehensive plan to manage updates to vehicle operating systems. This includes deciding when they should update their software and how they should roll it out, whether all at once or by beta testing with a few vehicles to avoid a bug-related shutdown.