What is Django?

Make database management more Python-like

Starting a Django project allows you to build your application’s entire data model in Python without needing to use SQL. Using an object-relational mapper (ORM), Django converts traditional database structure into Python classes to make it easier to work within a fully Python environment. Django-MySQL supports the JSON data type and related functions.

In Django, your database tables become Python classes. Web applications access and manage data through Django models. The fields of the database are simply converted into class attributes. If you’re familiar with class attribute definition in Python, you can easily design and manage a Django database.

Django Web Framework offers a shortcut to full integration with your application’s database. It provides CRUD (create, read, update, delete) functionality, HttpResponse and cross-site scripting, supplies user management capabilities, offers software administration features and more. You import the packages, connect to your database and then get back to work developing the parts of your application that make your product unique.

Create dynamic pages with templates

Because Django is designed to be used for web app development, it needs a way to easily create dynamic HTML that displays your user’s unique data. The Django application produces that dynamic HTML with a built-in templating engine called the Django template language (DTL).

An HTML template allows Django developers to combine static elements (including design elements such as colors, logos, or text) with data (such as user names or locations) to create a new web page on the fly. With model-view-controller (MVC), if you want your application to greet a user by name when they log in, you can build a template that displays the static text (“Welcome to the site, X”) then use a dynamic placeholder to automatically display the user’s first name from your database. When the page renders, it will combine the dynamic elements with the static ones to create a seamless user experience.

Enhance security

When answering, "What is Django", we must talk about what special features Django offers for security. Web apps are frequent targets of hackers, especially applications that store user login information or financial data. Django offers features to help protect your application and your users.

One of the biggest risks for sites that accept user-entered data is that a malicious user will inject code with their data that can have a disastrous effect on your system. To protect against attacks like these, Django templates automatically escape common HTML characters in any user-entered field. For example, it will automatically convert ‘<’ to ‘<’ to make it difficult to inject malicious code into your program. Django protects from SQL injection in a similar way, reinterpreting unauthorized commands so that users can’t sneak their own code into your database.

Web developers can also count on Django APIs to automatically use cross-site request forgery (CSRF) protection to insert user-specific secret tokens into POST requests. As a result, web developers can prevent malicious users from duplicating other POST requests to masquerade as authorized users.

The protection of Django goes beyond its explicit security features: security efforts are enhanced by the extensive experience and expertise of the Django user base. If you build your entire web app from scratch, you run the risk of accidentally introducing a security vulnerability into your module. Django packages are widely used, open source and well reviewed by web developers, so you can be more confident that they’ll protect your data.