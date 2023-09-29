What is AWS Lake Formation?

AWS Lake Formation can help address security on the data lake. For Amazon S3 users, it’s a seamless integration that enables you to put granular security policies in place on your data. AWS Lake Formation gives you three key capabilities:

1. Build data lakes quickly: This means days, not months. You can move, store, update and catalog your data faster, plus automatically organize and optimize your data.

2. Simplify security management: You can centrally define and enforce security, governance, and auditing policies.

3. Make data easy to discover and share: Catalog all of your company’s data assets and easily share datasets between consumers.

If you’re currently using AWS S3 or planning to, we recommend looking at AWS Lake Formation as an easy way to get security policies in place on your data lake. As part of your stack, you’ll also need a query engine that will enable you to get analytics on your data lake. The most popular engine to do that is Presto, an open-source SQL query engine built for the data lake.

We’ve made it easy to get started with this stack: AWS S3 + Presto + AWS Lake Formation. We provide SaaS for Presto with out-of-the-box integrations with S3 and Lake Formation, so you can get a full data lake analytics stack up and running in a matter of hours.