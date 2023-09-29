What is AWS Lake Formation?

AWS Lake Formation is a service that makes it easy to set up a secure data lake in a minimal amount of time.
We’re seeing more companies move to the data lake because it’s flexible, cheaper, and much easier to use than a data warehouse. You’re not locked into proprietary formats, nor do you have to ingest all of your data into a proprietary technology.
As more companies are leveraging the data lake, security becomes even more important because you have more people needing access to that data and you want to be able to control who sees what.
Learn how to leverage the right databases for applications, analytics and generative AI.
Register for the ebook on responsible AI workflows
AWS Lake Formation can help address security on the data lake. For Amazon S3 users, it’s a seamless integration that enables you to put granular security policies in place on your data. AWS Lake Formation gives you three key capabilities:
1. Build data lakes quickly: This means days, not months. You can move, store, update and catalog your data faster, plus automatically organize and optimize your data.
2. Simplify security management: You can centrally define and enforce security, governance, and auditing policies.
3. Make data easy to discover and share: Catalog all of your company’s data assets and easily share datasets between consumers.
If you’re currently using AWS S3 or planning to, we recommend looking at AWS Lake Formation as an easy way to get security policies in place on your data lake. As part of your stack, you’ll also need a query engine that will enable you to get analytics on your data lake. The most popular engine to do that is Presto, an open-source SQL query engine built for the data lake.
We’ve made it easy to get started with this stack: AWS S3 + Presto + AWS Lake Formation. We provide SaaS for Presto with out-of-the-box integrations with S3 and Lake Formation, so you can get a full data lake analytics stack up and running in a matter of hours.
Explore our new studio for foundation models, generative AI and machine learning.
Accelerate responsible, transparent and explainable AI workflows.
Run always-on, analytics workloads across the enterprise, now with watsonx.data integration.
Accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey with IBM and Amazon Web Services (AWS) with greater speed, scale and trust.
Learn how watsonx.data can help your organization successfully scale analytics and AI workloads for all your data, hear from industry experts on the benefit of an open lakehouse approach, and see watsonx.data live in action.
Combine the high performance and usability of a data warehouse with the flexibility and scalability of data lakes to address the challenges of today’s complex data landscape and scale AI.
Learn how organizations can scale AI workloads with a data store built on an open data lakehouse architecture that is part of the watsonx AI and data platform.
Learn about the fast and flexible open-source query engine available with watsonx.data.
Learn how a data lakehouse delivers on the benefits of data lakes, data warehouses and more.
IBM's next generation data store to help you scale AI workloads anywhere.