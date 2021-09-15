X-Force report: no shortage of resources aimed at hacking cloud environments

More and more businesses are recognizing the business value of hybrid cloud and distributing their data across a diverse infrastructure. In fact, the 2021 Cost of a Data Breach Report revealed that breached organizations implementing a primarily public or private cloud approach suffered approximately USD 1 million more in breach costs than organizations with a hybrid cloud approach.

With businesses seeking heterogeneous environments to distribute their workloads and better control where their most critical data is stored, modernization of those applications is becoming a point of control for security. The report is putting a spotlight on security policies that don’t encompass the cloud, increasing the security risks businesses are facing in disconnected environments. Here are a few examples:

— As enterprises struggle to monitor and detect cloud threats, cloud environments today. This has contributed to threat actors pivoting from on-premise into cloud environments, making this one of the most frequently observed infection vectors targeting cloud environments — accounting for 23% of incidents IBM responded to in 2020. API exposure — Another top infection vector we identified was improperly configured assets. Two-thirds of studied incidents involved improperly configured APIs. APIs lacking authentication controls can allow anyone, including threat actors, access to potentially sensitive information. On the other side, APIs being granted access to too much data can also result in inadvertent disclosures.

Many businesses don’t have the same level of confidence and expertise when configuring security controls in cloud computing environments compared to on-premise, which leads to a fragmented and more complex security environment that is tough to manage. Organizations need to manage their distributed infrastructure as one single environment to eliminate complexity and achieve better network visibility from cloud to edge and back. By modernizing their mission critical workloads, not only will security teams achieve speedier data recovery, but they will also gain a vastly more holistic pool of insights around threats to their organization that can inform and accelerate their response.