Hunting for windows “features” with frida: dll sideloading.

MITRE ATT&CK describes DLL sideloading in T1574.002 as follows:

Adversaries may execute their own malicious payloads by side-loading DLLs. Similar to DLL Search Order Hijacking, side-loading involves hijacking which DLL a program loads. But rather than just planting the DLL within the search order of a program then waiting for the victim application to be invoked, adversaries may directly side-load their payloads by planting then invoking a legitimate application that executes their payload(s).

MITRE ATT&CK goes on to say that “side-loading takes advantage of the DLL search order used by the loader by positioning both the victim application and malicious payload(s) alongside each other.”

Microsoft also wrote a blog post where they define what is considered a vulnerability, saying that CWD scenarios would be addressed with a security fix, while PATH directory scenarios would not, “since there can’t be a non-admin directory in the PATH, [it] can’t be exploited.”