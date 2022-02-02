TrickBot gang uses template-based metaprogramming in Bazar malware

Malware authors use various techniques to obfuscate their code and protect against reverse engineering. Techniques such as control flow obfuscation using Obfuscator-LLVM and encryption are often observed in malware samples.

This post describes a specific technique that involves what is known as metaprogramming, or more specifically template-based metaprogramming, with a particular focus on its implementation in the Bazar family of malware (BazarBackdoor/BazarLoader). Bazar is best known for its ties to the cybercrime gang that develops and uses the TrickBot Trojan. It is a major cybercrime syndicate that is highly active in the online crime arena.