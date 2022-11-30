Securing your SAP environments: Going beyond access control

Figure 1: The 13 layers of SAP Security

Some years ago, the main activities on an SAP security project were focused on defining the appropriate roles and authorizations according to the Segregation of Duties matrix established by the customer or the best practices. However, those activities have been expanded to include the security of the DevOps and in the interfaces, consideration of encryption (at rest or in motion), performance vulnerability assessments, penetration testing and more.

A good starting point is to identify all the security aspects that could impact the SAP systems that are either running in a cloud environment or will be moved to a cloud environment. This activity evaluates the security considering the aforementioned 13 layers framework and combining the utilization of different assets to speed up the analysis.

These are some examples of the questions that will be answered during this analysis:

Are the integrations between the SAP ERP system and other internal and external systems secure?

Is the company monitoring the vulnerabilities in the SAP landscape? If so, is the company appropriately managing the vulnerabilities identified?

Is the company correctly assigning the users’ roles in the SAP landscape?

Is the configuration of the application layers of those SAP systems secure enough?

The final deliverable should be a detailed report including the security weaknesses and an action plan to mitigate the found risks.

This type of project is used to justify the security value behind the transformation program defined by the company and is utilized as a first step to start the security transformation in the SAP environment. After this activity, IBM offers different solutions to accelerate the security transformation and to manage the applications in a secure manner.

The key difference that sets IBM apart is that we analyze the client security posture from two different perspectives; we consider compliance and cybersecurity with the main objective of identifying all the weak flanks that could compromise the customer’s business.

Is your IT strategy considering the security of its SAP solutions? Is your company performing frequent reviews to assure that the SAP solutions have not been attacked or suffered a breach? How is your company managing the vulnerabilities identified in the internal or external audits? Learn how to best secure your SAP environments and get in touch with an expert to help you through your SAP security transformation today by accessing here.