FYSA: VMware Critical Vulnerabilities Patched

X-Force Incident Command is monitoring activity surrounding Broadcom’s Security Bulletin (VMSA-2025-0004) for three potentially critical vulnerabilities in VMware products. These vulnerabilities, identified as CVE-2025-22224, CVE-2025-22225, and CVE-2025-22226, have reportedly been exploited in attacks. X-Force has not been able to validate those claims. The vulnerabilities affect various VMware products, including vCenter Server, vRealize Operations Manager, and vCloud Director.

These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to launch various types of nefarious actions, potentially leading to data breaches, system compromise, and unauthorized access. Broadcom has patched the vulnerabilities with a new version of the affected products, urging users to update their systems as soon as possible.