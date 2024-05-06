Evolving red teaming for AI environments

2 min read
As AI becomes more ingrained in businesses and daily life, the importance of security grows more paramount. In fact, according to the IBM Institute for Business Value, 96% of executives say adopting generative AI (GenAI) makes a security breach likely in their organization in the next three years. Whether it’s a model performing unintended actions, generating misleading or harmful responses or revealing sensitive information, in the AI era security can no longer be an afterthought to innovation.
AI red teaming is emerging as one of the most effective first steps businesses can take to ensure safe and secure systems today. But security teams can’t approach testing AI the same way they do software or applications. You need to understand AI to test it. Bringing in knowledge of data science is imperative — without that skill, there’s a high risk of ‘false’ reports of safe and secure AI models and systems, widening the window of opportunity for attackers.
And while important, testing in the AI era needs to consider more than just model and weight extraction. Right now, not enough attention is being placed on securing AI applications, platforms and training environments, which have direct access or sit adjacent to an organization’s crown jewel data. To close that gap, AI testing should also consider machine learning security — machine learning security operations or ‘MLSecOps.’ This approach helps assess attacks against the machine learning pipeline and those originating from backdoored models and code execution within GenAI applications.
That’s why IBM X-Force Red’s new Testing Service for AI is delivered by a team with deep expertise across data science, AI red teaming and application penetration testing. By understanding algorithms, data handling and model interpretation, testing teams can better anticipate vulnerabilities, safeguard against potential threats and uphold the integrity of AI systems in an increasingly AI-powered digital landscape.
The new service simulates the most realistic and relevant risks facing AI models today, including direct and indirect prompt injections, membership interference, data poisoning, model extraction and adversarial evasion to help businesses uncover and remediate potential risks. Specifically, the testing offering covers four main areas:
AI and generative AI technologies will continue to develop at breakneck speed, and new risks will be introduced along the way. Meaning, red teaming AI will need to adapt to match this innovation in motion.
X-Force Red’s unique AI testing methodology is developed by a cross-team of data scientists, AI red teamers, and cloud, container and application security consultants, who are regularly creating and updating methodologies. This unique approach incorporates both automated and manual testing techniques and includes methodology from NIST, MITRE ATLAS and OWASP Top 10 for Large Language Model Applications.
Red teaming is a necessary step in securing AI, but it’s not the only step. IBM’s Framework for Securing AI details the likeliest attacks against AI and the defensive approaches most important to help secure AI initiatives quickly.
