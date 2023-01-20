Dissecting and exploiting TCP/IP RCE vulnerability “EvilESP”

September’s Patch Tuesday unveiled a critical remote vulnerability in tcpip.sys , CVE-2022-34718. The advisory from Microsoft reads: “An unauthenticated attacker could send a specially crafted IPv6 packet to a Windows node where IPsec is enabled, which could enable a remote code execution exploitation on that machine.”

Pure remote vulnerabilities usually yield a lot of interest, but even over a month after the patch, no additional information outside of Microsoft’s advisory had been publicly published. From my side, it had been a long time since I attempted to do a binary patch diff analysis, so I thought this would be a good bug to do root cause analysis and craft a proof-of-concept (PoC) for a blog post.

On October 21 of last year, I posted an exploit demo and root cause analysis of the bug. Shortly thereafter a blog post and PoC was published by Numen Cyber Labs on the vulnerability, using a different exploitation method than I used in my demo.

In this blog — my follow-up article to my exploit video — I include an in-depth explanation of the reverse engineering of the bug and correct some inaccuracies I found in the Numen Cyber Labs blog.

In the following sections, I cover reverse engineering the patch for CVE-2022-34718, the affected protocols, identifying the bug, and reproducing it. I’ll outline setting up a test environment and write an exploit to trigger the bug and cause a Denial of Service (DoS). Finally, I’ll look at exploit primitives and outline the next steps to turn the primitives into remote code execution (RCE).