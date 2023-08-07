Databases beware: Abusing Microsoft SQL Server with SQLRecon.

Over the course of my career, I’ve had the privileged opportunity to peek behind the veil of some of the largest organizations in the world. In my experience, most industry verticals rely on enterprise Windows networks. In fact, I can count on one hand the number of times I have seen a decentralized zero-trust network, enterprise Linux, macOS network, or Active Directory alternative (FreeIPA).

As I navigate my way through these large and often complex enterprise networks, it is common to discover Microsoft SQL Servers, which have typically been deployed to support a business function. For readers who are unfamiliar with SQL Server, the long and short is that it’s a relational database software usually installed on top of a Windows server. The primary purpose of SQL Server is to store and provide data to applications or users.