Deciphering between incident management and crisis management

Cyber threats come in many forms and can severely impact business operations, brand reputation, financial standing and even lead to a lawsuit. Organizations must prepare to respond and manage cyber events at different organizational levels to limit their damage and accelerate recovery.

Most businesses focus on incident management or crisis management to react to cyber attacks. Both provide different aspects of response. And, both have a unique set of objectives.

Learn the key differences between incident management and crisis management to decide which response plan is best for your company.