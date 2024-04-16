Using dig +trace to understand DNS resolution from start to finish

The dig command is a powerful tool for troubleshooting queries and responses received from the Domain Name Service (DNS). It is installed by default on many operating systems, including Linux® and Mac OS X. It can be installed on Microsoft Windows as part of Cygwin.
One of the many things dig can do is to perform recursive DNS resolution and display all the steps it took in your terminal. This is extremely useful for understanding not only how the DNS works but also for determining whether there is an issue somewhere within the resolution chain that causes resolution failures for your zones or domains.
The above process basically looks like this:
This process occurs every time you type a URL into your web browser or fire up your email client. This illustrates why DNS answer speed and accuracy are so important: if the answer is inaccurate, you might need to repeat this process several times; and if the speed with which you receive an answer is slow, then it will make everything you do online seem to take longer than it should.
Driving both DNS answer speed and accuracy is at the core of the IBM® NS1 Connect® value proposition.