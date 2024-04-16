Using dig +trace to understand DNS resolution from start to finish

The dig command is a powerful tool for troubleshooting queries and responses received from the Domain Name Service (DNS). It is installed by default on many operating systems, including Linux® and Mac OS X. It can be installed on Microsoft Windows as part of Cygwin.

One of the many things dig can do is to perform recursive DNS resolution and display all the steps it took in your terminal. This is extremely useful for understanding not only how the DNS works but also for determining whether there is an issue somewhere within the resolution chain that causes resolution failures for your zones or domains.