Producer-consumer in Go

The golden rule of Go channels is that channels should be closed by the goroutine writing into the channel—not by the goroutine reading from the channel. Go enforces this rule by making a program panic if a goroutine tries to write into a closed channel, and gracefully returning nil when a goroutine reads from a closed channel.

What we need is a way to signal to the producer loop that it should terminate and close the channel. A common way to do it is to create an additional channel for that signal. We call that channel quit . The modified main() function looks like this:

func main() { data := make(chan int) quit := make(chan interface{}) // producer go func() { var i = 0 for { i = calculateNextInt(i) select { case data <- i: case <-quit: close(data) return } } }() // consumer for i := range data { fmt.Printf("i=%v

", i) if i >= 5 { close(quit) } } }

After the consumer closed the quit channel, the producer will read nil from quit , close the data channel and terminate.