Producer-consumer in Go

The Go programming language has become the most popular language in the modern cloud infrastructure stack. For Java developers, it’s easy to get started with Go because both languages share a lot of similarities. However, sometimes it’s challenging to find a good way to express something in Go.
The best way to learn a programming language is to read code. I recently came across golang.org/x/exp/winfsnotify and found an interesting piece of code that I would like to share in this blog post.
The producer-consumer pattern—with a single producer and a single consumer—is one of the simplest patterns in parallel computing. In Go, you can implement it like this:
package main
import (
"fmt"
"time"
)
func calculateNextInt(prev int) int {
time.Sleep(1 * time.Second) // pretend this is an expensive operation
return prev + 1
}
func main() {
data := make(chan int)
// producer
go func() {
var i = 0
for {
i = calculateNextInt(i)
data <- i
}
}()
// consumer
for i := range data {
fmt.Printf("i=%v\n", i)
}
}
The Go channels and goroutines allow for a simple and straightforward implementation. In real-world applications, you might make an additional error channel to allow the producer to send errors to the consumer, but we leave this method aside for now.
The golden rule of Go channels is that channels should be closed by the goroutine writing into the channel—not by the goroutine reading from the channel. Go enforces this rule by making a program panic if a goroutine tries to write into a closed channel, and gracefully returning
when a goroutine reads from a closed channel.
What we need is a way to signal to the producer loop that it should terminate and close the channel. A common way to do it is to create an additional channel for that signal. We call that channel
. The modified
function looks like this:
func main() {
data := make(chan int)
quit := make(chan interface{})
// producer
go func() {
var i = 0
for {
i = calculateNextInt(i)
select {
case data <- i:
case <-quit:
close(data)
return
}
}
}()
// consumer
for i := range data {
fmt.Printf("i=%v\n", i)
if i >= 5 {
close(quit)
}
}
}
After the consumer closed the
channel, the producer will read
from
, close the
data
While this method is a good solution for most scenarios, it has one drawback. Closing the producer is an asynchronous fire-and-forget operation. After the consumer closes the
quit
Our goal is to implement a
Close()
Close()
Close()
The solution I came across and that I want to share in this blog post is to create a channel of channels:
type producer struct {
data chan int
quit chan chan error
}
func (p *producer) Close() error {
ch := make(chan error)
p.quit <- ch
return <-ch
}
func main() {
prod := &producer{
data: make(chan int),
quit: make(chan chan error),
}
// producer
go func() {
var i = 0
for {
i = calculateNextInt(i)
select {
case prod.data <- i:
case ch := <-prod.quit:
close(prod.data)
// If the producer had an error while shutting down,
// we could write the error to the ch channel here.
close(ch)
return
}
}
}()
// consumer
for i := range prod.data {
fmt.Printf("i=%v\n", i)
if i >= 5 {
err := prod.Close()
if err != nil {
// cannot happen in this example
fmt.Printf("unexpected error: %v\n", err)
}
}
}
}
The
Close()
) that’s used by the producer to signal when shutdown is complete and if there was an error during shutdown.
In this blog post, we showed you how to implement a synchronous shutdown of a producer goroutine in Go. One thing we left out is how to interrupt the actual work of the producer—in our case, simulated by the
calculateNextInt()
This method is highly application-specific. Some operations can be interrupted by closing a file handle, some by sending a signal. You need to know what your producer is doing to come up with a way to interrupt that operation.
