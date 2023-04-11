Enhanced Ingress Domain Functionality for Kubernetes Service, OpenShift and Satellite Clusters

You can use the new ibmcloud ks ingress domain commands to manage the domains and associated resources for your cluster. The command is grouped under the ingress namespace to enable better discoverability and to co-locate it alongside sibling commands in the Ingress feature family:

➜ ~ibmcloud ks ingress domain -h NAME: ibmcloud ks ingress domain - [Beta] Manage a cluster's Ingress domains. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain command [arguments...] [command options] COMMANDS: create [Beta] Create an Ingress domain for a cluster. credential [Beta] Manage a cluster's external domain provider credentials. default [Beta] Manage a cluster's default Ingress domain. get [Beta] View the details of an Ingress domain. ls [Beta] List all Ingress domains for a cluster. rm [Beta] Remove an Ingress domain from a cluster. secret [Beta] Manage the secrets for an Ingress domain. update [Beta] Update an Ingress domain for a cluster. The records passed in will fully replace the current records associated with the domain. Passing in no records will unregister the current records from a domain. ibmcloud ks ingress domain create -h NAME: create - [Beta] Create an Ingress domain for a cluster. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain create --cluster CLUSTER [--crn CRN] [--domain DOMAIN] [--domain-provider PROVIDER] [--domain-zone ZONE] [--hostname HOSTNAME] [--ip IP] [--is-default] [--output OUTPUT] [-q] [--secret-namespace NAMESPACE] PARAMETERS: --cluster value, -c value Specify the cluster name or ID. --domain value The Ingress domain. To see existing domains, run 'ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls'. --domain-provider The external DNS provider type. The default is 'akamai'. Available options: akamai, akamai-ext, cis-ext, cloudflare-ext --ip value The IP addresses to register for the domain. --is-default Include this option to set the relevant domain as the default domain for cluster. --crn value The CRN for the IBM CIS instance. --domain-zone value The ZoneID for CIS. --hostname value For VPC clusters. The hostname to register for the domain. --secret-namespace value The namespace that the TLS secret is created in. --output Prints the command output in the provided format. Available options: json -q Do not show the message of the day or update reminders.

We have standardized the command operations on a CRUD model and created a cluster-infrastructure-agnostic command structure in order to provide a more consistent and understandable user experience.

The CLI command ibmcloud ks ingress domain create now supports custom domains, IBM Cloud Internet Services domains and third-party provider domains from Akamai and Cloudflare. If you do not specify a provider on the create domain command, the domain will be managed by IBM using the default domain provider:

The ibmcloud ks ingress domain get and ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls CLI commands have been updated to display more relevant data in the table output and condense the content to improve domain detail visibility:

➜ ~ibmcloud ks ingress domain get -h NAME: get - [Beta] View the details of an Ingress domain. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain get --cluster CLUSTER --domain DOMAIN [--output OUTPUT] [-q] PARAMETERS: --cluster value, -c value Specify the cluster name or ID. --domain value The Ingress domain. To see existing domains, run 'ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls'. --output Prints the command output in the provided format. Available options: json

➜ ~ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls -h NAME: ls - [Beta] List all Ingress domains for a cluster. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls --cluster CLUSTER [--output OUTPUT] [-q] PARAMETERS: --cluster value, -c value Specify the cluster name or ID. --output Prints the command output in the provided format. Available options: json

The CLI Command ibmcloud ks ingress domain update follows a PUT model to align more closely with the backend operations and reduce ambiguity in record updates:

➜ ~ ibmcloud ks ingress domain update -h NAME: update - [Beta] Update an Ingress domain for a cluster. The records passed in will fully replace the current records associated with the domain. Passing in no records will unregister the current records from a domain. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain update --cluster CLUSTER --domain DOMAIN [--hostname HOSTNAME] [--ip IP] [-q] PARAMETERS: --cluster value, -c value Specify the cluster name or ID. --domain value The Ingress domain. To see existing domains, run 'ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls'. --ip value The IP addresses to register for the domain. --hostname value For VPC clusters. The hostname to register for the domain. -q Do not show the message of the day or update reminders.

The CLI command ibmcloud ks ingress domain rm supports deleting a domain and all associated resources from your cluster:

➜ ~ ibmcloud ks ingress domain rm -h NAME: rm - [Beta] Remove an Ingress domain from a cluster. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain rm --cluster CLUSTER --domain DOMAIN [-f] [-q] PARAMETERS: --cluster value, -c value Specify the cluster name or ID. --domain value The Ingress domain. To see existing domains, run 'ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls'. -f Force the command to run without user prompts. -q Do not show the message of the day or update reminders.