Enhanced Ingress Domain Functionality for Kubernetes Service, OpenShift and Satellite Clusters

The enhanced Ingress Domain functionality now supports the ability to expose your application with a custom domain, integrate with IBM Cloud Internet Services or leverage third-party DNS providers Akamai and Cloudflare to utilize existing domains.
➜ ~ibmcloud ks ingress domain -h NAME: ibmcloud ks ingress domain - [Beta] Manage a cluster's Ingress domains. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain command [arguments...] [command options] COMMANDS: create [Beta] Create an Ingress domain for a cluster. credential [Beta] Manage a cluster's external domain provider credentials. default [Beta] Manage a cluster's default Ingress domain. get [Beta] View the details of an Ingress domain. ls [Beta] List all Ingress domains for a cluster. rm [Beta] Remove an Ingress domain from a cluster. secret [Beta] Manage the secrets for an Ingress domain. update [Beta] Update an Ingress domain for a cluster. The records passed in will fully replace the current records associated with the domain. Passing in no records will unregister the current records from a domain. ibmcloud ks ingress domain create -h NAME: create - [Beta] Create an Ingress domain for a cluster. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain create --cluster CLUSTER [--crn CRN] [--domain DOMAIN] [--domain-provider PROVIDER] [--domain-zone ZONE] [--hostname HOSTNAME] [--ip IP] [--is-default] [--output OUTPUT] [-q] [--secret-namespace NAMESPACE] PARAMETERS: --cluster value, -c value Specify the cluster name or ID. --domain value The Ingress domain. To see existing domains, run 'ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls'. --domain-provider The external DNS provider type. The default is 'akamai'. Available options: akamai, akamai-ext, cis-ext, cloudflare-ext --ip value The IP addresses to register for the domain. --is-default Include this option to set the relevant domain as the default domain for cluster. --crn value The CRN for the IBM CIS instance. --domain-zone value The ZoneID for CIS. --hostname value For VPC clusters. The hostname to register for the domain. --secret-namespace value The namespace that the TLS secret is created in. --output Prints the command output in the provided format. Available options: json -q Do not show the message of the day or update reminders.
We have standardized the command operations on a CRUD model and created a cluster-infrastructure-agnostic command structure in order to provide a more consistent and understandable user experience.
➜ ~ibmcloud ks ingress domain get -h NAME: get - [Beta] View the details of an Ingress domain. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain get --cluster CLUSTER --domain DOMAIN [--output OUTPUT] [-q] PARAMETERS: --cluster value, -c value Specify the cluster name or ID. --domain value The Ingress domain. To see existing domains, run 'ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls'. --output Prints the command output in the provided format. Available options: json
➜ ~ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls -h NAME: ls - [Beta] List all Ingress domains for a cluster. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls --cluster CLUSTER [--output OUTPUT] [-q] PARAMETERS: --cluster value, -c value Specify the cluster name or ID. --output Prints the command output in the provided format. Available options: json
➜ ~ ibmcloud ks ingress domain update -h NAME: update - [Beta] Update an Ingress domain for a cluster. The records passed in will fully replace the current records associated with the domain. Passing in no records will unregister the current records from a domain. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain update --cluster CLUSTER --domain DOMAIN [--hostname HOSTNAME] [--ip IP] [-q] PARAMETERS: --cluster value, -c value Specify the cluster name or ID. --domain value The Ingress domain. To see existing domains, run 'ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls'. --ip value The IP addresses to register for the domain. --hostname value For VPC clusters. The hostname to register for the domain. -q Do not show the message of the day or update reminders.
➜ ~ ibmcloud ks ingress domain rm -h NAME: rm - [Beta] Remove an Ingress domain from a cluster. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain rm --cluster CLUSTER --domain DOMAIN [-f] [-q] PARAMETERS: --cluster value, -c value Specify the cluster name or ID. --domain value The Ingress domain. To see existing domains, run 'ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls'. -f Force the command to run without user prompts. -q Do not show the message of the day or update reminders.
Previously, all domains managed by IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service were created with the format
<cluster_name>-<account_hash>-<counter>.<region>.<dns_zone>
(e.g.
long-classic-k8s-1-23-1-1e7743ca80a399c9cff4eaf617434c72-0000.us-east.containers.appdomain.cloud
),including the default domain for the cluster. The new Ingress domain functionality supports creating a managed domain with a custom subdomain.
To create a custom domain, specify the desired subdomain using the
test-custom-domain.us-south.containers.appdomain.cloud
.The custom domains are validated for uniqueness to ensure there are no noisy neighbor conflicts:
➜ ~ibmcloud ks ingress domain create -c cgl90um10k5cc5n2msfg --domain test-custom-domain --ip 169.60.40.106 Creating test-custom-domain.us-south.containers.appdomain.cloud
The enhanced Ingress domain functionality supports the ability to create a domain for your cluster from an IBM Cloud Internet Services domain. This allows you to enable Web Application Firewalls, DDOS protection and global load balancing for your applications.
To create a domain from an existing IBM Cloud Internet Services domain, ensure that you have the appropriate service-to-service authorization policy in place. More details on creating this policy can be found here.
➜ ~ibmcloud ks ingress domain create -c test-cluster --domain jh-app1.com --domain-provider cis-ext --ip 169.60.40.106 --domain-zone 88ea2a737fbd5b149aa62c03d0adf343 --crn crn:v1:staging:public:internet-svcs:global:a/e3f386b3b6d14874a5437701b88371ca:f96ddbe5-6512-42ce-864e-d4dcabcc7057:: OK ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls -c test-cluster OK Domain Target(s) Default Provider Secret Status Status jh-app1.com 169.60.40.106 no cis-ext pending pending
You can now integrate an existing third-party Akamai or Cloudflare domain with your cluster for global load balancing support. To create a domain from a third-party provider, set the appropriate credentials for your cluster and use the domain create command with the
To begin, ensure that you have created credentials with the required permissions:
To set the credentials for your cluster, use the
➜ ~ibmcloud ks ingress domain credential set -h NAME: ibmcloud ks ingress domain credential set - [Beta] Add an external domain provider credential for the cluster. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain credential set command [arguments...] [command options] COMMANDS: akamai [Beta] Set credentials for Akamai. cloudflare [Beta] Set credentials for Cloudflare.
➜ ~ ibmcloud ks ingress domain credential set akamai -h NAME: akamai - [Beta] Set credentials for Akamai. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain credential set akamai --cluster CLUSTER [--access-token TOKEN] [--client-secret SECRET] [--client-token TOKEN] [--domain-zone ZONE] [-f] [--host HOST] [-q] PARAMETERS: --cluster value, -c value Specify the cluster name or ID. --host value The host for the Akamai API Client Credentials. --client-token value The client_token for the Akamai API Client Credentials. --client-secret value The client_secret for the Akamai API Client Credentials. --access-token value The access_token for the Akamai API Client Credentials. --domain-zone value The zone to operate in. -f Force the command to run without user prompts.
➜ ~ ibmcloud ks ingress domain credential set cloudflare -h NAME: cloudflare - [Beta] Set credentials for Cloudflare. USAGE: ibmcloud ks ingress domain credential set cloudflare --cluster CLUSTER [--domain-zone ZONE] [-f] [-q] [--token TOKEN] PARAMETERS: --cluster value, -c value Specify the cluster name or ID. --token value The API token. --domain-zone value The zone to operate in. -f Force the command to run without user prompts.
➜ ~iks ingress domain credential get -c cgmog4k10hlptpsevhk0 OK Credential: 12345 Provider: akamai-ext Expires At: 2024-04-26T17:03:58.000Z Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Once you have set the third-party provider credential for your cluster you can use the
To create a new custom domain based on an existing DNS zone in your third-party domain provider, supply the fully qualified domain with the
To use an existing third-party domain with your cluster, create a cluster-associated domain with the
➜ ~ibmcloud ks ingress domain create -c test-cluster --domain new-prefix.fvtcustom.com --domain-provider cloudflare-ext --ip 169.60.40.106 OK ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls -c test-cluster OK Domain Target(s) Default Provider Secret Status Status new-prefix.fvtcustom.com 169.60.40.106 no cloudflare-ext pending OK
A cluster’s default domain is the domain reserved for registering the ALBs or OpenShift Ingress Controllers that come by default with your cluster. In Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud clusters, this domain is the domain that exposes the OpenShift console (as well as the other default routes in the cluster).
The current default domain can be found in the
➜ ~ibmcloud ks cluster get -c cgmrhv620eqpknudf6rg Retrieving cluster cgmrhv620eqpknudf6rg... OK Name: pvg-vpc-gen2-atpclujpb41ex83adi ID: cgmrhv620eqpknudf6rg State: normal Status: All Workers Normal Created: 2023-04-05 14:07:54 -0400 (7 hours ago) Resource Group ID: 164fc63e5b694d4ca62ae09a8cae87de Resource Group Name: Default Pod Subnet: 172.23.64.0/18 Service Subnet: 172.21.0.0/16 Workers: 2 Worker Zones: us-south-3 Ingress Subdomain: cf-ext-replace563976.fvtcustom.com
➜ ~ibmcloud ks ingress domain ls -c cgmrhv620eqpknudf6rg OK Domain Target(s) Default Provider Secret Status Status ak-custom211905.us-south.stg.containers.appdomain.cloud - no akamai created OK cf-ext-replace563976.fvtcustom.com 58207625-us-south.lb.test.appdomain.cloud yes cloudflare-ext created OK
You can update the default domain for you cluster by using the
