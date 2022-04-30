Detecting lock contention in Go

Mutexes are often a source of contention that can result in performance issues or deadlocks. It’s no different in Go, and locating the root cause is often challenging. In obvious deadlock situations where all goroutines are waiting, the runtime may be able to detect or predict mutex-related issues and panic. Generally, the problems will manifest themselves at the application logic level.

Let’s look at this simple example:

lock := &sync.Mutex{} // goroutine1 go func() { lock.Lock() // here we make other goroutine1 wait time.Sleep(500 * time.Millisecond) fmt.Printf(“%v: goroutine1 releasing…

”, time.Now().UnixNano()) lock.Unlock() }() // goroutine2 go func() { fmt.Printf(“%v: goroutine2 acquiring…

”, time.Now().UnixNano()) lock.Lock() fmt.Printf(“%v: goroutine2 done

”, time.Now().UnixNano()) }() time.Sleep(1 * time.Second)

The lock is obtained in the first goroutine, and the second goroutine has to wait for it.

Problems like this will most likely not be detected in the development phase, when there is no concurrent use of an application, and they will result in a performance issue only in the production environment. As a side note, it’s always a good idea to have automated performance regression testing in place, which will simulate concurrent live traffic.