Build a Container Image from Source Code Using S2I and Push It to a Private Registry

Let’s start by installing S2I on your machine.

You can install the s2i binary using go get, which will download the source-to-image code into your $GOPATH, build the s2i binary, and install it into your $GOPATH/bin:

$ go get github.com/openshift/source-to-image/cmd/s2i

For Mac, You can either follow the installation instructions for Linux (and use the darwin-amd64 link) or you can just install source-to-image with Homebrew:

$ brew install source-to-image

Follow the instructions here to install on other operating systems.

To confirm the installation, run the below command on a terminal or command prompt:

$ s2i

Follow the instructions mentioned in the link here to set up the IBM Cloud Container Registry CLI and your registry namespace.

Once created, open the terminal and export the MYNAMESPACE environment variable pointing to your Registry namespace:

$ export MYNAMESPACE=<YOUR_REGISTRY_NAMESPACE>