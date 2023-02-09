Automate Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Provisioning with Terraform and Ansible

In the traditional on-premises infrastructure provisioning model, engineers have to physically set up the IT infrastructure and configure the servers and networks. In the past, infrastructure provisioning and management had been a manual, time-consuming, inconsistent and error-prone process.

With the advent of cloud computing, infrastructure management has been revolutionized. Within minutes, you can quickly build and dispose of cloud infrastructure solutions on demand; this is called disposable infrastructure. Disposable infrastructure is the process of automating the provisioning, configuring, deployment and tearing down of cloud infrastructure and services.

Many system administrators may have the following questions:

How do I dispose of my infrastructure at the click of a button?

How do I quickly set up my infrastructure in a new region?

How do I configure my systems and ensure that they are all consistent with the same configurations?

The answer to all these questions is Infrastructure as a Code.