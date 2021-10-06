Do you need more information to discover what is Django and how it's used? Do you want some hands-on experience working with a web app created using the Django web framework? IBM offers a step-by-step tutorial for using IBM Cloud services to track activity and monitor the health of a Python-based Kubernetes application written using the Django web framework and running on the IBM Cloud.

With all the Python web frameworks to choose from, why pick Django web framework? It might not be the easiest to use and it’s certainly not the newest. Nevertheless, the Django web framework might be the right fit when you’re building a web app that’s involves cross-site scripting and is expected to handle a large number of users or a complex set of features, such as API connectivity or user authentication. Based on the number of projects on GitHub, it's also very popular.

Anyone proficient in the Python programming language and its syntax should be able to start a project using Django web framework to build a web app. (Note: While most of Django core is Python, the admin and gis contrib apps contain JavaScript code.) However, intermediate to advanced Django developers can better capitalize on Django models, which are more sophisticated features.