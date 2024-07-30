The main objectives of DataOps include:
- Collaboration: Facilitating better communication between different teams involved in the data pipeline such as engineers, analysts, scientists, and business stakeholders.
- Integration: Seamlessly connecting various tools used throughout the pipeline like ETL (Extract-Transform-Load) platforms or BI (Business Intelligence) solutions.
- Automation: Implementing automated testing procedures to ensure accurate results while minimizing manual intervention during each stage of the process.
To achieve these goals effectively within an organization’s existing infrastructure requires a combination of technologies including version control systems (Git) for tracking changes in code or configuration files; continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines; containerization with tools like Docker; orchestration frameworks such as Kubernetes; monitoring solutions; alerting services; and others.