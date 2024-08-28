4 min read
India’s Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR)—a framework for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting—comes into effect in 2023. These new reporting standards represent an evolution from the voluntary guidelines that are first issued in 2009 by India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which were further refined in the Business Responsibility Report (BRR) of 2012.
The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)—the regulatory body for securities markets in India—has now designed the new BRSR to be interoperable with other internationally accepted reporting frameworks. Such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
The BRSR is the first framework in India that requires Indian companies to provide quantitative metrics on sustainability-related factors, as of fiscal year 2023—for eligible companies, April 2022 to March 2023.
SEBI’s guidance document (link resides outside ibm.com) provides details on three kinds of disclosures—general, management and process, and “principle wise” (principle-based).
As mentioned earlier, the BRSR is based on nine principles that are defined in the BRR. But clarifies and adds detail regarding which companies must report (the top 1,000 NSE listed companies by market capitalization) and what they must report (various kinds of disclosures).
Each principle of wise disclosure has two components, essential indicators and leadership indicators. Essential indicators are mandatory and include data on environmental factors such as energy, emissions, water, and waste. As well as social impact of the company’s operations, along with details of employee training around these principles.
Leadership indicators, on the other hand, are voluntary and aimed at companies “which aspire to progress to a higher level in their quest to be socially, environmentally and ethically responsible,” as stated in the reporting framework. These include ethics awareness programs for value chain partners, product and service life-cycle assessments, employee protections such as insurance and transition programs. Leadership indicators also comprise advanced reporting on biodiversity, energy consumption, scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions and supply chain disclosures.
As of June 2023, the BRSR framework is composed of 140 questions—98 on essential indicators and 42 on leadership indicators.
The nine principles and their disclosures that are required in the BRSR are:
As India moves to mandatory ESG reporting, the BRSR is aimed at improving compliance, consistency, and communication around nonfinancial disclosures.
