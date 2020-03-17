Blockchain and the unbanked: Changes coming to global finance

Cryptocurrencies may have become better known for their wild fluctuations and unwanted links to scams in recent times, but it’s worth remembering the potential that digital coins hold as a force for good. The world has over 1.7 billion people who have no access to any form of banking infrastructure, despite many of them having access to technology like mobile phones. Writing for Forbes, Robert Anzalone suggested that, “stablecoin can become a path for the unbanked to create a stable store of monetary value and exchange. If access to digital technology increases across all nations, the implication for the unbanked and poor may well be widespread crypto adoption over local and less resilient financial systems.”

Because stablecoins are tethered to tangible assets like gold or the US Dollar, they’re designed to maintain a consistent value that’s ideal for everyday usage. The idea of a currency promoting financial inclusion is one that’s been met with skepticism from financial commentators worldwide. But could the notion of bringing blockchain-based financial solutions to unbanked citizens across the world carry merit?

The Financial Times listed a key flaw in the potential effect stablecoins can have on the unbanked based on the fact that over one-third of those listed as unbanked are in their position due to not having enough money to open a bank account. If 34 percent of the unbanked are unable to open an account, it immediately wipes off a significant chunk of the 1.7 billion-strong market. However, that still leaves a hefty number of potential adopters who could benefit from some form of digital banking. The topic of financial inclusion is still a hot one worldwide. In fact, the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals reference financial inclusion as an enabler.

After much furor surrounding its initial announcement, it’s looking increasingly likely that the currency won’t be capable of delivering on its promise to provide financial solutions to unbanked populations, but this doesn’t take blockchain out of the reckoning. Could the technology take a significant step in bridging the gap between finance and the unbanked? Let’s take a deeper look at how blockchain technology can spark a revolution in global banking: