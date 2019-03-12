To understand what blockchain means to the justice and public safety sectors, we first have to lay the basic foundations for what a blockchain is. An easy way to understand blockchain is to think of it as a group text message. Much like in a group text message, blockchain is a distributed, time-stamped, tamper-resistant, record of data transactions. For a moment, imagine you are in a group text. There can be anywhere between 3, to 20, to 20,000, to an unlimited number of people in this group text. You know who some people are because their names and cell phone numbers are known to the group. While others in the group are pseudo-anonymous as you can see their cell phone number but do not know their names.

Each time a person sends a message, they create a record of data that is time-stamped, tamper-resistant, and is distributed to everyone in the group text message. Keep in mind that data can be anything from text, an emoji, hyperlink to a website, video of flying squirrels or an IOU for lunch.

Here is a hypothetical example of how blockchain is like a group text message, as blockchain is most often used for recording financial transactions:

Samson has USD 10. Samson sends (via a text message) Maureen USD 7. Maureen sends Gilday USD 3. Gilday sends number 555-555-5555 seventy-five cents.

Everyone on the blockchain network (group text) can see each, every and all transactions. Because all transaction records are public, transparent and encrypted (this is the “crypto” part of “cryptocurrencies”), Samson (or anyone else) cannot reverse the transaction or claim to have money they don’t actually possess. In this example, Samson now only has USD 3. Even if Samson deleted the original message or destroyed his phone, the entire history of that group text message is alive and well on everyone else’s phone. This is ensured by the distributed nature of blockchain records. The “phones” of blockchain networks are known as “nodes.” At a high level, this is how blockchain works. Blockchains facilitate the encryption of transaction data that is time-stamped, distributed, and tamper-resistant.

Please note, there is no “the blockchain” or “a blockchain.” There are numerous blockchains. In short, there can be as many blockchains as there can be group text messages or applications that require a distributed, encrypted, time-stamped record of transactions.